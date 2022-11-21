 Happy Thanksgiving | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Happy Thanksgiving

The Ghost

Stamos
Thanks, I hope you have a miserable Christmas though, unless your rooting for a better draft pick.

In all seriousness, you're a great football fan GB and you represent your Packers well. You make FH just a little better.
 
GBpackers10

The Ghost said:
Thanks, I hope you have a miserable Christmas though, unless your rooting for a better draft pick.

In all seriousness, you're a great football fan GB and you represent your Packers well. You make FH just a little better.

You guys are going to destroy us. Love will be playing by the time we face you guys. We’re getting destroyed with or without Rodgers.
 
DOLFAN_51

Thank you. You too. The Ghost said it all.

I hope we wrap up this season at 14-3 and continue to improve on defenses.
 
GBpackers10

The Good thing is we don’t have to endure another heartbreaking postseason defeat again.
 
The Ghost

GBpackers10 said:
You Dolphin fans think we should start over with Love as QB?


Probably not. Statistically speaking. But he’s been afforded something a lot of QBs aren’t, time to learn. Look at what Geno Smith did with time. Packers would be wise to add 2024 draft assets.

At a certain point this season Love has to play so the FO has a better idea of who he might be.

That Notre Dame freak of a TE Michael Mayer is an ideal fit for the Packers. Ideally for GB they can trade down and land this stud.

I think we’ll be entering the Chicago/Detroit era of NFCN football the next 5-6 years. I like both of their outlooks. Detroit with the draft picks and Chicago with the cap space.

I don’t care for the way Minnesota is constructed.
 
