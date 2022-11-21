GBpackers10
I hope you guys have a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving Dolphin fans! You guys are having a great season and I hope it continues!
You guys are going to destroy us. Love will be playing by the time we face you guys. We’re getting destroyed with or without Rodgers.Thanks, I hope you have a miserable Christmas though, unless your rooting for a better draft pick.
In all seriousness, you're a great football fan GB and you represent your Packers well. You make FH just a little better.
It bothers me that you're a nice person ....
you too, GB. all the best to you and you're family
I know how you guys have felt in the 2000s after Marino. I feel that way this year.It bothers me that you're a nice person ....
lol Happy Thanksgiving
You Dolphin fans think we should start over with Love as QB?