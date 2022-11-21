Happy Thanksgiving

GBpackers10 said: You Dolphin fans think we should start over with Love as QB? Click to expand...

Probably not. Statistically speaking. But he’s been afforded something a lot of QBs aren’t, time to learn. Look at what Geno Smith did with time. Packers would be wise to add 2024 draft assets.At a certain point this season Love has to play so the FO has a better idea of who he might be.That Notre Dame freak of a TE Michael Mayer is an ideal fit for the Packers. Ideally for GB they can trade down and land this stud.I think we’ll be entering the Chicago/Detroit era of NFCN football the next 5-6 years. I like both of their outlooks. Detroit with the draft picks and Chicago with the cap space.I don’t care for the way Minnesota is constructed.