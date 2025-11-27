 Happy Thanksgiving | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Happy Thanksgiving

Wishing all of our Fin Heaven brothers and sisters. Happy Thanksgiving! My family has been having a family get together every Thanksgiving for the last 38 years. I have 10 siblings and over 40 nieces and nephews. We rent a school gym and kitchen and usually have 70 to 90 guests. My sister and I each make a 25 lb turkey. Everyone is assigned something to bring. Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving like we plan to have!
 
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

And if you're cooking the family turkey and wanna blow everyone's socks off, after the bird has been in the over for an hour, melt two sticks of butter (not margarine) and inject the turkey with butter using a meat injector.

Your family will shower you with compliments on how good the typically boring turkey is this year.

Thanksgiving Day Thank You GIF by GIF Greeting Cards
 
Damn, that is awesome! :hclap: Enjoy your day with your wonderful family!
 
Thanksgiving is awesome. Wine and beer flowing, enough food to choke a dinosaur, family and friends around, and NFL and college football at night. I'm thankful for all that I have. Hopefully all here are able to celebrate! Wishing everyone a fantastic Holiday!
 
@FrostyFinFan Enjoy your Thanksgiving family tradition. I know it's a lifelong tradition for you and your family members.

As always, I truly enjoy our phone conversations about life in general, family and of course our beloved Miami Dolphins. Thanks for your support during my medical situation from a few years ago.

Today is truly a day to give thanks. So to all of the Finheaven Brothers and Sisters you there, Have a Happy Thanksgiving!!!
art thanksgiving GIF


God Bless you all. 🙏🙏🙏
 
