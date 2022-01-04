Happy that we didn’t make it to the playoffs…

AustrianPhin
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2004
- Messages
- 41
- Reaction score
- 33
- Location
- Austria
I am somewhat happy that we couldn’t ride it to the end … because it would ve indicated that everything is fine!
We need a much better offensive staff, and this will happen only if we do not make it to the playoffs!
1) can Flores hire a compent OC?
2) must fire the OL coach immediately and hire a competent oc
3) (he fired a much more competent coach in chad o shea)
4) we struggle at OL and we trade the best player in Ereck Flowers for a 7th?? - and he plays (under Callahan ) on pro bowl level
5) sign coaches - the D coaches can remain the same!
Last but not least: … if Flores fail to assemble a compent o staff and goes the consistency way - I am done with this guy!!!
We need a much better offensive staff, and this will happen only if we do not make it to the playoffs!
1) can Flores hire a compent OC?
2) must fire the OL coach immediately and hire a competent oc
3) (he fired a much more competent coach in chad o shea)
4) we struggle at OL and we trade the best player in Ereck Flowers for a 7th?? - and he plays (under Callahan ) on pro bowl level
5) sign coaches - the D coaches can remain the same!
Last but not least: … if Flores fail to assemble a compent o staff and goes the consistency way - I am done with this guy!!!