Happy that we didn't make it to the playoffs…

I am somewhat happy that we couldn’t ride it to the end … because it would ve indicated that everything is fine!

We need a much better offensive staff, and this will happen only if we do not make it to the playoffs!

1) can Flores hire a compent OC?
2) must fire the OL coach immediately and hire a competent oc
3) (he fired a much more competent coach in chad o shea)
4) we struggle at OL and we trade the best player in Ereck Flowers for a 7th?? - and he plays (under Callahan 😌) on pro bowl level

5) sign coaches - the D coaches can remain the same!

Last but not least: … if Flores fail to assemble a compent o staff and goes the consistency way - I am done with this guy!!!
 
I'm never happy to not make the playoffs.

Make the playoffs, and yes maybe it's a longshot but you can win a playoff game or even the Superbowl.

Can't do that if you don't make it. I would hope some changes were coming regardless.
 
Not to be a downer but this will be year 4 with possibly #4 OC under the same HC.
Can't imagine there's a ton of respected QB coaches/assistants lining up to come here to be promoted to OC.

OL coach is another mess.
 
Would ve never happend if we make it to the wild card!!!

No f**** way - long term - this is better!!!
 
Chad o shea had potential!!!

Never should ve have been fired - never
 
Another reason to be happy . . . a higher draft pick
 
I fear Flo cannot assemble a competent staff that carry more experience than he does. He seems to like control and doesn’t seem like top coaches want to work with him or maybe he feels threatened by them. I guess we will find out next year.
 
