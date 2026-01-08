Harbaugh is now the betting favorite to be Dolphins new HC

mandal24
Genesis
Tua gone (well no longer our future at least), McDaniel gone (i admit, i liked him more than most but i'm tired of the softness of this team), Grier gone
Harbaugh is now favored to be the Dolphins new HC with Chargers GM most likely signing tomorrow
I haven't been this excited about the Dolphins since...? I don't actually remember. Sad
LOL and Mike McDaniel is the betting favorite to be the new Ravens coach. WOW. That team is known to be tough as hell. Not anymore
