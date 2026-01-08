 Harbaugh is now the betting favorite to be Dolphins new HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harbaugh is now the betting favorite to be Dolphins new HC

Tua gone (well no longer our future at least), McDaniel gone (i admit, i liked him more than most but i'm tired of the softness of this team), Grier gone

Harbaugh is now favored to be the Dolphins new HC with Chargers GM most likely signing tomorrow

I haven't been this excited about the Dolphins since...? I don't actually remember. Sad

LOL and Mike McDaniel is the betting favorite to be the new Ravens coach. WOW. That team is known to be tough as hell. Not anymore

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. If Ross is able to land John Harbaugh, this organization has a real chance to be relevant.

All the fumbling, and bumbling of the past - the high draft picks Ross costs the organization, the Flores situation etc. - could be forgotten if Miami is suddenly competing for championships.

Even if Ross swings and misses on Harbaugh, I think this was the right decision. There will be other options, and hopefully a better GM to bring talent into the organization.
 
Finally getting rid of Grier was a big relief but then after Monday passed and McDaniel was still employed had me stressed already for 2026.

A new GM with a new coach can only be positive.
 
Agree. It even felt like the officials were against Miami this year with some of the phantom calls we witnessed.

It's been rough for too long to be a Dolphins fan.

That said, even if Miami gets John Harbaugh, 2026 looks like a transition year. This team needs a new direction, and a lot of talent.
 
We only get picks if Weaver has been employed a minimum of 2 years. So that means we need to retain him until 02/03/2026 to get compensation picks. That is only if it is a promotion, so HC/GM.
 
