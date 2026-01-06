Harbaugh out

jhenson0824
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2013
- Messages
- 41
- Reaction score
- 139
Just saw on espn. Per Shefter
Interviews should all be done by Wednesday according to BarryI would say go get him but he can probably have his pick of any team he wants which would likely eliminate the fins, especially with no GM, unless Ross backs up two Brink trucks"
Going to the Raiders would put him in the general vicinity of his brother and is a pretty attractive destination considering the number one pick imo