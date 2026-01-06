 Harbaugh out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harbaugh out

I would say go get him but he can probably have his pick of any team he wants which would likely eliminate the fins, especially with no GM, unless Ross backs up two Brink trucks"

Going to the Raiders would put him in the general vicinity of his brother and is a pretty attractive destination considering the number one pick imo
 
Interviews should all be done by Wednesday according to Barry
 
Sure if he has the idea of building something akin to the Raven's last SB winner--strong defense, strong running game, adequate QB (which could be Ewers or a revolving door of lower cost options that don't blow up the cap for every other position group).
 
