Harbaugh very interested in Giants job

God damnit. From the Athletic….looks like they also interviewed McD and Weaver for head coach:







Longtime New York Giants executive Chris Mara told The Athletic he met with John Harbaugh on Sunday at the former Ravens coach’s home in the Baltimore area for what Mara described as a lunch and informal meeting.



The Giants made Harbaugh their No. 1 target in their head coaching search as soon as he was fired by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti last Tuesday. Giants general manager Joe Schoen had made direct contact with Harbaugh by phone and had been in near-constant contact with the coach’s camp, but Sunday marked the first time a member of the New York franchise had talked with Harbaugh face to face.



Several sources directly involved in the process described Harbaugh as “very interested” in the Giants’ opening.



The team expected to be a serious threat to the Giants’ ambitions in this search, the Atlanta Falcons, announced Monday that they had conducted the first official interview of Harbaugh since his firing. The 18-year Ravens coach spoke with Matt Ryan by phone, according to a source involved in the process.



Harbaugh is expected to start formally meeting with teams this week. The Giants, Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns are among the teams being considered by the 63-year-old coach and former Super Bowl champ who has been the most coveted candidate in this coaching cycle.



Harbaugh immediately became the hottest coach on the market last week when he was fired in Baltimore, where he had spent 18 years and won six division titles, made four AFC title game appearances and won a Super Bowl (2012).



Ryan was hired on Saturday for a role that will make all of the final football decisions for the Falcons, and he has led all of the team’s head coaching interviews so far.



The franchise has also interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.



The Falcons also still have to hire a general manager after firing Terry Fontenot, along with head coach Raheem Morris, following a second consecutive 8-9 season. Atlanta has had eight consecutive losing seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. Harbaugh had only three losing seasons in his 18 years in Baltimore.