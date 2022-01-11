 Harbaugh will be the new Dolphins coach | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harbaugh will be the new Dolphins coach

finatical

finatical

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
281
Reaction score
343
Location
Jupiter Fl
The Dolphins cannot talk about Harbaugh until the Rooney rule is satisfied. And for those that think Harbaugh is another Urban Myer and can’t coach in the NFL, here are his NFL accomplishments: 44-19-1 record with the Niners with 3 straight NFC Championships and a super bowl appearance. His QB? Kaepernick. I think he took over a 5-11 team. Ross is one of the largest Alumni donators to Michigan and helped Harbaugh land that job. I could be wrong but discount the talking heads until our new coach is hired. Ross would give him the keys to his kingdom! Mods, if this is a repeated thread, please merge
 
F

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
4,499
Reaction score
4,535
I wish. Ain’t gonna happen. We wouldn’t be requesting permission to interview Daboll if Harbaugh was an option.

Ross is going to blow this again, sadly.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,899
Reaction score
4,442
finatical said:
The Dolphins cannot talk about Harbaugh until the Rooney rule is satisfied. And for those that think Harbaugh is another Urban Myer and can’t coach in the NFL, here are his NFL accomplishments: 44-19-1 record with the Niners with 3 straight NFC Championships and a super bowl appearance. His QB? Kaepernick. I think he took over a 5-11 team. Ross is one of the largest Alumni donators to Michigan and helped Harbaugh land that job. I could be wrong but discount the talking heads until our new coach is hired. Ross would give him the keys to his kingdom! Mods, if this is a repeated thread, please merge
Click to expand...
I’m betting it’s not Harbaugh. I just don’t think Ross is smart enough to make it happen.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,614
Reaction score
2,451
finatical said:
The Dolphins cannot talk about Harbaugh until the Rooney rule is satisfied. And for those that think Harbaugh is another Urban Myer and can’t coach in the NFL, here are his NFL accomplishments: 44-19-1 record with the Niners with 3 straight NFC Championships and a super bowl appearance. His QB? Kaepernick. I think he took over a 5-11 team. Ross is one of the largest Alumni donators to Michigan and helped Harbaugh land that job. I could be wrong but discount the talking heads until our new coach is hired. Ross would give him the keys to his kingdom! Mods, if this is a repeated thread, please merge
Click to expand...
No he won't.
 
finatical

finatical

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
281
Reaction score
343
Location
Jupiter Fl
superphin said:
If we get Harbaugh I can see him getting in Ross ear to fire Grier. I'm all in on Harbaugh he turned Alex Smith's career around and made Kaepernick look like a legitimate QB.
Click to expand...
Grier will be gone within a couple of days after the Harbaugh signing. Harbaugh is going to want complete control and Ross will give it to him! Unlike Flores who I liked, Harbaugh will bring in a complete staff of coaches and organizational structure. Who wouldn't take his 44-19-1 NFL record? 3 NFC Championships and a trip to a Super Bowl in 4 years?? Did Flores get us there? Flores was better than what we had before, but could not hire a competent staff and in his two best years could not prepare the team to get off to a good start.
 
Thumper1016

Thumper1016

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 19, 2004
Messages
4,562
Reaction score
6,739
Age
42
Location
Wheatland, WY
Or this I am not going to poach him from Michigan talk is because Harbaugh told Ross he is not interested in the Miami job.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,675
Reaction score
3,663
Age
32
Location
New York
Harbaugh feels like the kind of HC who would only sign with a team if he’s the de-facto GM or above the GM power wise. I don’t see him coming here if we keep Grier.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
5,262
Reaction score
9,675
Location
Borneo
finatical said:
The Dolphins cannot talk about Harbaugh until the Rooney rule is satisfied. And for those that think Harbaugh is another Urban Myer and can’t coach in the NFL, here are his NFL accomplishments: 44-19-1 record with the Niners with 3 straight NFC Championships and a super bowl appearance. His QB? Kaepernick. I think he took over a 5-11 team. Ross is one of the largest Alumni donators to Michigan and helped Harbaugh land that job. I could be wrong but discount the talking heads until our new coach is hired. Ross would give him the keys to his kingdom! Mods, if this is a repeated thread, please merge
Click to expand...
I always wondered what it was like to smoke crack
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom