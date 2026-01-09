dlcmdrx said: Of course it does and its the same **** for the last 25 years, ross just couldnt take the plunge wait for next week to listen to harbaugh and what he wants and do the same **** the dolphins have done for the last 25 years, that, is hiring inexperience people because they are the next new hot assistants.

Now on to hafley as hc… jesus christ what a letdown Click to expand...

It could be SO MUCH WORSE!We coulda kept Champ Kelly or kept McDaniel and the dude from SF.Yes, it hurts the chances at landing Harbaugh but it doesnt make it a certainty we lost him.JES, was the most qualified candidate out of the 4 finalists. He values the draft above everything, has a scouting background, values the OLINE and finding a dynamic QB.Champ Kelly woulda been Grier all over again.The SF guy was only there in case we stuck with McD.Chad Alexander was in consideration mainly due to Harbaugh ties, he was better than Champ Kelly but I dont think he was more qualified than JES.We hired the best candidate, so you cant be angry about that. We finally brought in a guy who wasnt sitting at a desk in Davey picking his nose for 20 years like Grier or getting the job based off relationships.