So does this GM hire pretty much kill any chance of us getting Harbaugh as coach?
I'm just curious is all but I actually would love to get Chris Shula personallyI'm already tired of the speculation. He comes; he comes. Plenty of fish on the sea.
Get off the ledge. Take a walk or something man. It’s not the end of the worldOf course it does and its the same **** for the last 25 years, ross just couldnt take the plunge wait for next week to listen to harbaugh and what he wants and do the same **** the dolphins have done for the last 25 years, that, is hiring inexperience people because they are the next new hot assistants.
Now on to hafley as hc… jesus christ what a letdown
Absolutely does. Harbaugh definitely not coming here now.So does this GM hire pretty much kill any chance of us getting Harbaugh as coach?
It could be SO MUCH WORSE!Of course it does and its the same **** for the last 25 years, ross just couldnt take the plunge wait for next week to listen to harbaugh and what he wants and do the same **** the dolphins have done for the last 25 years, that, is hiring inexperience people because they are the next new hot assistants.
Now on to hafley as hc… jesus christ what a letdown
Maybe he never was.Absolutely does. Harbaugh definitely not coming here now.
Hopefully you are right about the gm, but hey… i guess it has been two days of hope…at least we got thatIt could be SO MUCH WORSE!
We coulda kept Champ Kelly or kept McDaniel and the dude from SF.
Yes, it hurts the chances at landing Harbaugh but it doesnt make it a certainty we lost him.
JES, was the most qualified candidate out of the 4 finalists. He values the draft above everything, has a scouting background, values the OLINE and finding a dynamic QB.
Champ Kelly woulda been Grier all over again.
The SF guy was only there in case we stuck with McD.
Chad Alexander was in consideration mainly due to Harbaugh ties, he was better than Champ Kelly but I dont think he was more qualified than JES.
We hired the best candidate, so you cant be angry about that. We finally brought in a guy who wasnt sitting at a desk in Davey picking his nose for 20 years like Grier or getting the job based off relationships.
This roster is in a rough spot. Hiring a 1st time HC to navigate another rebuild seems like a poor choice when there are SB winning HCs on the market. Beyond that, Chris Shula’s terrible gameplan vs the Falcons lost me $1200 in fantasy football and I’m not over it yet.I'm just curious is all but I actually would love to get Chris Shula personally
JES has a skill at least, hes a draft guru, Champ Kelly has no skill at anything.Hopefully you are right about the gm, but hey… i guess it has been two days of hope…at least we got that
This is true, it doesnt automatically mean we lose Harbaugh. And if Buffalos job becomes open, we woulda lost Harbaugh anyway.why do we assume Harbaugh would hate having Sullivan as GM? Just because he has a previous connection to Alexander, doesnt mean who wouldn't like Sullivan.
Maybe he doesn't like Alexander?why do we assume Harbaugh would hate having Sullivan as GM? Just because he has a previous connection to Alexander, doesnt mean who wouldn't like Sullivan.