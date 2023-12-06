 Hard Knocks 12/5 - 3rd episode | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard Knocks 12/5 - 3rd episode

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,132
Reaction score
11,535
Age
39
Location
Kansas
I'm f***ing ready, I'm sitting here with my Tua jersey on, I got the tissues ready......


LETS GO!!!!
 
JamesWsenior said:
I am so confused. Thought the Crying Game episode was last week? You mean we gotta cry again this week...I need a moment.
Click to expand...
I've cried every episode so far, why would tonight be any different. Those Hill TDs are gonna be priceless.
 
I always enjoy the show. They do a great job making it interesting even when the Jets were on it this past fall.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom