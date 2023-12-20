Hard knocks, does it ever end? Episode 5...

DrMultimedia
Ok, I love Hard Knocks at the start of the season, but this mid season stuff is nuts. I didn't even know it was a thing until this year. And now I'm wondering when it ends. Does it go through the final game of the year? As a player I would hate it. But I'm old.
Ok, this episode is starting. I'll watch, but I just know I don't want the Fins on it next year. Will enjoy watching them celebrate the win over the Jests.
