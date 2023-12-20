 Hard knocks, does it ever end? Episode 5... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard knocks, does it ever end? Episode 5...

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
4,714
Reaction score
7,663
Age
60
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Ok, I love Hard Knocks at the start of the season, but this mid season stuff is nuts. I didn't even know it was a thing until this year. And now I'm wondering when it ends. Does it go through the final game of the year? As a player I would hate it. But I'm old.

Ok, this episode is starting. I'll watch, but I just know I don't want the Fins on it next year. Will enjoy watching them celebrate the win over the Jests.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom