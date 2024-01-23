 Hard Knocks Marriage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard Knocks Marriage

Tyreek filed for divorce today. I guess you could this a Hard Knocks marriage.
 
When I searched the Broward county registrar, it is showing that there was a dissolution of marriage filing.
 
“Hey Ty you file for divorce?”
“No”
“Oh yes you did”
“Oh no I didn’t “
Repeat the above 2 lines infinitum
 
