Hard Knocks Narrator is Well-Known Character Actor!

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 1,265
- Reaction score
- 3,048
- Location
- FLORIDA
This is Liev Schreiber and he is the narrator on Hard Knocks In Season. He is a very well-known American character actor. His list of credits include: the first three Scream horror films (1996–2000), Ransom (1996), Phantoms (1998), The Hurricane (1999), Kate & Leopold (2001), The Sum of All Fears (2002), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), The Omen (2006), Defiance (2008), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Taking Woodstock (2009), Salt (2010), Goon (2011), Pawn Sacrifice (2014), Spotlight (2015), The 5th Wave (2016), and The French Dispatch (2021). He has also lent his voice to animated films such as My Little Pony: The Movie (2017), Isle of Dogs, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (both 2018).
I'm actually a fan of his, and it is still hard for me to attach him with that god-like voice I hear on Hard Knocks.
Anyway, his talent really adds to the program.