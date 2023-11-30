 Hard Knocks Narrator is Well-Known Character Actor! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard Knocks Narrator is Well-Known Character Actor!

1701371641131.png
This is Liev Schreiber and he is the narrator on Hard Knocks In Season. He is a very well-known American character actor. His list of credits include: the first three Scream horror films (1996–2000), Ransom (1996), Phantoms (1998), The Hurricane (1999), Kate & Leopold (2001), The Sum of All Fears (2002), The Manchurian Candidate (2004), The Omen (2006), Defiance (2008), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Taking Woodstock (2009), Salt (2010), Goon (2011), Pawn Sacrifice (2014), Spotlight (2015), The 5th Wave (2016), and The French Dispatch (2021). He has also lent his voice to animated films such as My Little Pony: The Movie (2017), Isle of Dogs, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (both 2018).

I'm actually a fan of his, and it is still hard for me to attach him with that god-like voice I hear on Hard Knocks.

Anyway, his talent really adds to the program.
 
You didn't know this? The discovery of this needed it's own thread?
 
My Little Pony is the one that stands out the most! I could watch that movie thousand more times and not ever get tired of it's cinematic greatness!
 
Yeah its been this way since season one of Hard Knocks. His name is pretty well visible during the opening credits...
 
Aaron Rodgers made a big deal of it in the summer version of Hard Knocks. Liev flew in on a chopper and Rodgers was a fanboy....I loved Ray Donovan so I'd probably be all fanboy too.
 
bward6460 said:
Yeah its been this way since season one of Hard Knocks. His name is pretty well visible during the opening credits...
Click to expand...

Yes. True.

But having found no threads about him here, I figured there might be at least a few people in here who hadn't snapped on his name in the credits. I made this thread for them.
 
dolfan_md said:
Aaron Rodgers made a big deal of it in the summer version of Hard Knocks. Liev flew in on a chopper and Rodgers was a fanboy....I loved Ray Donovan so I'd probably be all fanboy too.
Click to expand...

I didn't watch the Jet's Hard Knocks. The show has a way of humanizing players, coaches and fans. I didn't want that to happen to me. I hate the Jets and the thought of caring for them makes me nauseous.
 
It's ok Mikey, I was having a hard time getting back to sleep as you can't tell. This helps a ton!

It was bothering me. I thought I recognized his voice but couldn't quite figured it out.
 
McMikey Mike said:
Yes. True.

But having found no threads about him here, I figured there might be at least a few people in here who hadn't snapped on his name in the credits. I made this thread for them.
Click to expand...
Why would there be a thread on this? What's next, we need one on Tua's Uber driver?
 
