Hard Knocks Super Thread

Bumrush
FinHeaven VIP
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2002
- Messages
- 1,963
- Reaction score
- 2,628
Holy f@@@ what a ridiculous opening by McDaniel.
This mother****er is goddamn epic..
I think I like McDaniel even more after that monologue. He is playing the media every press conference and is a bad motherfo when dealing with the players.
This mother****er is goddamn epic..
I think I like McDaniel even more after that monologue. He is playing the media every press conference and is a bad motherfo when dealing with the players.