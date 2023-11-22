 Hard Knocks Super Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard Knocks Super Thread

Bumrush

Bumrush

Holy f@@@ what a ridiculous opening by McDaniel.

This mother****er is goddamn epic..

I think I like McDaniel even more after that monologue. He is playing the media every press conference and is a bad motherfo when dealing with the players.
 
That Ray Bradbury wannabe voice over guy gotta go!
 
Tua has got to be one of the easiest players to root for regardless of what you think his ceiling is.

The antithesis of a POS ****y motherfo like McCorkle Jones or Zach Wilson.
 
One universal language... *** whooping!!
 
