Hard Knocks, Unheralded Stupidity, And Other Thoughts

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 730
- Reaction score
- 1,536
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
-Hard Knocks is probably not helpful. We also just experienced the downside of a players coach. There are always upsides and downsides to different approaches. Not all approaches work all of the time. This team looked like it took the Titans for granted, and was spending way too much time practicing touchdown and turnover celebrations (yes even the defense had their little routine), and not enough time focused on the game. McDaniel has to reign this all in and get them focused. Yes there were all sorts of injuries, but some of the stuff going on out there tonight was well beyond that. Showed up defensively too, lack of being ready to go really can show up on defensive side because emotion matters more. One point loss, but we were lucky, because without Tennessee trying to hand us the game, it would have been worse
-The thing nobody seems to be talking about is the sequence of events at the end of the first half. We stop Tennessee, and burn timeouts to do it. Then Miami gets the ball back, does NOTHING, leaves a bunch of time on the clock, and gives the ball back to them. They drive right down the field, and kick the FG. Those 3 points really mattered. That means 3x our defense let that anemic offense, with a rookie QB, go right down the field on them, and take very little time to do it. End of first half, and both drives end of second half. At the most critical times, the defense shat the bed. They seemed to be blowing coverages left and right too. No idea what was going on. Actually I do. They were reading too many of their own headlines, and did not show up ready to play. Per point above, I put that more on McDaniel than Fangio, as the head coach is responsible for setting the overall attitude of the team
-Does anyone know why on the DeAndre Hopkins play, when upon review, he was ruled down by contact, the clock did not continue to run, and the Titans were not forced to use a time out?
-Great job by this poster laying out the calls the officials made tonight. Was this the same crew that reffed the Eagles game. I am not one to whine about officials, and it never should have come to this, but boy were there a bunch of calls that made no sense: https://finheaven.com/threads/the-refs-influenced-this-game.381513/#post-9639636
-Despite all of the injuries on the OL, that is not an excuse, and they were not the problem. Racked up a ton of rushing yards. Tua mostly had time to throw the ball. He looked confused all night. Seemed to be double clutching a lot. From the get go, it looked labored. The Vrabel interview during the game was interesting. He said something along the lines of "they can't throw the ball outside the numbers." I dunno, maybe the Titans figured something out. Hope they didn't and they are not providing a roadmap to the rest of the NFL.
-The challenge on the catch on the deep ball by their running back was awful. One of the worst challenges I have ever seen. That thing was an obvious catch. We could have really used that timeout at the end too
-Broadcast gave a stat that NFL teams up 14 points with three minutes or less left to play had won the last 700 games in a row or something like that
-Imagine this team in the playoffs, on the road, in a cold weather game. No cologne, go home alone. No soap, no hope. No spray, no lay. For this reason alone, with the opportunity to control our own destiny, this was an absolutely terrible loss. Maybe one of our worst ever the way this thing went down, and the sheer improbability of letting this happen, to a bad offense with a rookie QB no less!
