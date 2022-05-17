Hard Rock Stadium Shuttle Express ......does this work for 2022 season too ?

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,323
- Reaction score
- 282
- Age
- 52
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,
I will come to my first dolphins game against Houston.
I think to get to the stadium from my hotel at South Beach by an Uber pick up........but that's the return to south beach that seems complicated.
I saw that Hard Rock stadium offer a service named "Shuttle Express" does somebody here had pick up this transportation ?
Does this service will be working for the 2022 season home game ?
Does a booking reservation for this shuttle Express service is a must or can I come to the lot and pick up the shuttle with payment when I came on board on game days ?
Thanks to be helpful with me.....found information like that in France is not an easy task
I will come to my first dolphins game against Houston.
I think to get to the stadium from my hotel at South Beach by an Uber pick up........but that's the return to south beach that seems complicated.
I saw that Hard Rock stadium offer a service named "Shuttle Express" does somebody here had pick up this transportation ?
Does this service will be working for the 2022 season home game ?
Does a booking reservation for this shuttle Express service is a must or can I come to the lot and pick up the shuttle with payment when I came on board on game days ?
Thanks to be helpful with me.....found information like that in France is not an easy task