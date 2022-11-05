Hard Rock Stadium

Scrap
Okay, so I’m going to the Browns game. This will be my first time at Hard Rock to watch my Dolphins play a home game.
That being said, I’m wondering what to expect. For those of you who’ve been to multiple stadiums, where does Hard Rock rank (without bias). For example, I’ve been to Washington’s and Baltimore’s stadiums . The Ravens have a nice stadium, in my opinion. The Commsnders (still doesn’t sound right) agave a garbage stadium in my opinion. The two aren’t even close.
So where do you put our stadium?
