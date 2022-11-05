 Hard Rock Stadium | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hard Rock Stadium

Okay, so I’m going to the Browns game. This will be my first time at Hard Rock to watch my Dolphins play a home game.

That being said, I’m wondering what to expect. For those of you who’ve been to multiple stadiums, where does Hard Rock rank (without bias). For example, I’ve been to Washington’s and Baltimore’s stadiums . The Ravens have a nice stadium, in my opinion. The Commsnders (still doesn’t sound right) agave a garbage stadium in my opinion. The two aren’t even close.

So where do you put our stadium?

Its a great setting. It will be a day you'll never forget. It's going to be hot, it's always hot. Don't forget a hat. Wear a white jersey or t-shirt.

Easy to get to. Easy to leave. Great atmosphere from the second you get there.

Obviously the experience is enhanced with a W and i'm fortunate, I'm 6-0 in my lifetime attending Dolphins games. 3-0 in Miami, 3-0 at NYJ. My first game in Miami was the Bye Bye Ricky, Bye Bye streak game against the Jets in 2002. Orande Gadsden with the air jordan logo catch in that game. What a day. Also went to the 2005 home game against Buffalo when we were down 21-0 in the first quarter. And I just happened to be sitting next to JP Losman's parents. 15 Chris Chambers catches later I was high fiving strangers on my wait out of the building. Third game and final home game that I've attended was the 2014 season opener against the Patriots. I was on my honeymoon and heading to the Bahama's the next morning. It was great for me to have my wife see me in my natural element. She knows i'm nuts for the Dolphins but she had never seen me with my peeps.

Much nicer than being in the Baltimore or DC area. Haven't gone to a game at either stadium (by choice). Just don't like being in Baltimore specifically. I used to love Baltimore's downtown as a kid and young adult.

Been to 3 Jets games in NY (NJ), Miami has won all 3. I'm starting to worry about putting my streak in jeopardy anymore. Serves me right though that I turned down the opportunity to go to the Ravens game week 2 because I was worried about the outcome. I deserved to miss that comeback.
 
Thanks for sharing! I also missed out on Wk 2 @ ravens. Wife just had to schedule a study session the day before.

During the first half i joked she picked a good game for me to miss. 2nd half was different.
