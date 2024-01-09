 Harlan Making The Phins KC Call ON RADIO | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Harlan Making The Phins KC Call ON RADIO

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Grilling Chicken Little
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
27,649
Reaction score
89,614
Location
Margaritaville
Thought a lot of people would like this more than listening to Mike Tirico and Jason Garrett fart on a snare drum. I'm going to use the IOS Tunein app as an audio source straight to my audio receiver. Going to take a little wire juggling but should make for a better experience. HE'S GOT HILL!!!!

Tunein has a free trial. I haven't used it but it should work well. https://tunein.com/radio/Stream-Westwood-One-Sports-a33028/

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom