Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Feb 12, 2010
2,544
2,292
I'd prefer Warren due to the size and physicality advantage but Harold Fannin Jr is a beast. He's too similar to Jonnu to be a good complement but jeeez, that guy plays like his hair is on fire.

The Colts are picking a TE right after us. I would feel terrible if we draft Warren just to watch Fannin tear it up with the Colts.

What do you think?

Also, I don't get the Colston Loveland love. He looks meh, to me.
 
