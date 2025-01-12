Carne Asada
there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
I'd prefer Warren due to the size and physicality advantage but Harold Fannin Jr is a beast. He's too similar to Jonnu to be a good complement but jeeez, that guy plays like his hair is on fire.
The Colts are picking a TE right after us. I would feel terrible if we draft Warren just to watch Fannin tear it up with the Colts.
What do you think?
Also, I don't get the Colston Loveland love. He looks meh, to me.
The Colts are picking a TE right after us. I would feel terrible if we draft Warren just to watch Fannin tear it up with the Colts.
What do you think?
Also, I don't get the Colston Loveland love. He looks meh, to me.