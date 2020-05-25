Has any of your favorite Sports teams won a Championship?

allsilverdreams

I have been a fan of the Dolphins since 1986 I have seen some very good football but nothing good enough to win a Super Bowl.
What was the City like when they did win the two championships.What would the city be like now if they did win another championship.
I have seen the Heat ,
The Bluejays and the Gators all win .Never the Dolphins or Sabres.
 
dolfan91

I grew up in New York and have seen most of the New York Teams win championships, over the course of my 55 plus years of life. The Miami Dolphins and all of the Florida College Football Teams who I've followed since I was a teenager have won championships as well. I was very young when the Dolphins win their last championship and have happy memories of those early 70's teams, coached by Shula. Hopefully I'll be able to witness another one before my time on earth is up. I have optimism but am cautious about the future.
 
