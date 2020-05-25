Has any of your favorite Sports teams won a Championship?

I grew up in New York and have seen most of the New York Teams win championships, over the course of my 55 plus years of life. The Miami Dolphins and all of the Florida College Football Teams who I've followed since I was a teenager have won championships as well. I was very young when the Dolphins win their last championship and have happy memories of those early 70's teams, coached by Shula. Hopefully I'll be able to witness another one before my time on earth is up. I have optimism but am cautious about the future.