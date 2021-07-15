 Has anyone ever been a Coach for a Football team? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has anyone ever been a Coach for a Football team?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,058
Reaction score
1,106
I know very little about what it takes to be a Coach. What preparations go into it. How involved you are for each side of the ball.
How much face to face time do you have with each player. How stressful the job is. Is politics involved.Do you get advice from other coaches from other teams.
How successful were you?
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,163
Reaction score
7,266
I personally have not.

You might want to check out this website for some answers…

coachhuey.com

Home | CoachHuey.com

Visit our forum at: coachhuey.com
coachhuey.com coachhuey.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom