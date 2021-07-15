Has anyone ever been a Coach for a Football team?

allsilverdreams
Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2007
- Messages
- 4,058
- Reaction score
- 1,106
I know very little about what it takes to be a Coach. What preparations go into it. How involved you are for each side of the ball.
How much face to face time do you have with each player. How stressful the job is. Is politics involved.Do you get advice from other coaches from other teams.
How successful were you?
How much face to face time do you have with each player. How stressful the job is. Is politics involved.Do you get advice from other coaches from other teams.
How successful were you?