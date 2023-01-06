Has anyone ever seen anything like this?

I want to recap everything the Buffalo/The Bills have gone through this year.



Mass shooting in Buffalo.

7 feet of snow dump on stadium

Lose home game

3 road games in 12 days without being able to practice for a week

Deadly blizzard

Damar Hamlin sufferers cardiac arrest on the field

Game cancelled/lose control of 1 seed that they earned control of destiny on

Play by Play man John Murphy suffered a stroke this week



This is on top of missing half of their D all year, Hyde having a season ending neck injury, Von Miller tears ACL, Allen hurts his arm and can’t throw right for a month



They’re 12-3 and those 3 losses came by a combined 8 points.



If Sean McDermott isn’t coach of the year for navigating more civic and team related disasters than I’ve ever seen a team have in a year I don’t know why they even have the award.



He didn’t win it for breaking a 17 year playoff drought. He didn’t win it for getting back when Allen was still bad. He didn’t win it when Allen blew up and they dominated 2020.



can there be any argument this man deserves an award they once handed to a Browns coach for finishing third in his own division?



I’ve never seen a year like this for any team/community