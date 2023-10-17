 Has anyone Posted Tua Falling the Right Way? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has anyone Posted Tua Falling the Right Way?

DOLFAN_51 said:
He looks legit.

That;s great to see, because that same falling backward is what caused tua the concussion last year vs the bills with him flailing back and his head whipping back, hitting it hard on the ground. This time he is doing well protecting his head from falling correctly. Mad props to Tua and him trying his best to minimize injury
 
cltchperf said:
Her also looks like he could've taken that lineman to the ground and snapped his ankle if he wanted. LOL
 
