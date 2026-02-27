Has Edge Been A Bigger Problem Than The OL?

Granted I still have Grier PTSD and this thread may be a bit backward looking. However, we are living with the problems of the past today, which will continue to cause roster turmoil (some of which we are already starting to see) and take a lot of time to undo.



The problems with the OL have been well chronicled. However, I think the problems with the Edge position have been worse. There is a separate argument about the importance of the position group, but I think you can argue not only have the problems with Edge been worse than the OL, we have done more damage to ourselves with our recent travails at the position as well.



With regard to Edge, in no particular order:



-We trade up (gave up 12 and 42) and use the 3rd pick in the draft to take Dion Jordan, who was useless, at best.

-We then take Charles Harris, who was mostly useless, while TJ Watt was still on the board.

-Then we draft JP using a first, and he is now gone. Interestingly, his college teammate Greg Rousseau went 30th to the Bills, and he has been unhurt and more productive and is on to his 2nd contract with the organization (4 year $80mm deal with $54mm guaranteed).

-Then we trade for Chubb, and give up a first, and then hand him a giant new contract on top of it all, contributing to our current cap woes. He got hurt, and did not move the needle. No surprise he got hurt either.

-We then turn around and take Chop with our first pick, given the perceived need at edge due to the injury issues with JP and Chubb, and he seems like he might be useless too. In the process, we passed over the #1 CB on the board Quinyon Mitchell, who went with the next pick to the Eagles, and won a SB is playing at a borderline All-Pro level. Of course, CB remains a need for us.

-You could even go back to Hugh Green, who was borderline edge given how he was used, we gave up a fortune to trade for him, and he immediately got hurt and was never the same guy.



With regard to the OL:



-Laremy Tunsil was quite good, and got us a haul of draft picks too (which of course Grier did nothing with other than help add to our implosion). Granted, it took dumb luck to be able to draft him. Maybe someone can photoshop a gas mask on to Frances Mauigoa?

-At least Pat Paul is representative (with upside still), so pretty good for a 2nd rounder and that could still turn into a home run.

-Aaron Brewer is a home run, especially when you consider what we are paying him.

-Austin Jackson, who I cannot stand and I think was a bad pick, at least was able to get on the field and make it to a 2nd contract, unlike Charles Harris and Dion Jordan.

-Terron Armstead was exactly as advertised, including his injury issues. The guy was mostly able to drag himself on the field, and we got out of him what you would have hoped, including leadership. When on the field, which he was most of the time, he played at an elite level.

-Connor Williams was quite good.

-Even Richie Incognito was pretty darn good, but leave it to Grier to help draft Jonathan Martin, and not get the due diligence right on his off field issues (same problem with Dion Jordan and Cam Smith).



For all of our issues with the OL including the drafting, I think you could argue our travails there have been less damaging than our travails at the Edge position.



On the subject of Cam Smith, I guess you could add CB to the list, after a long run of success at the position:



-Xavien Howard's 2nd contract was a disaster and he might have genital warted the whole locker room, in addition to his terrible attitude.

-Byron Jones took extended vacation here for a lot of money.

-Noah Igbinoghene (most annoying name ever to spell I probably got that wrong).

-Cam Smith.

-Jalen Ramsey and that whole thing including the contract.



The good news to all of this - nearly every position on the team is now a position of need. So this is a draft where if we go BPA, there is a good chance it also fills an important position of big need as well, so we got that going for us, which is nice!