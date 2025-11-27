Has Edge Gone From A Perceived Strength To An Absolute Weakness?

You're right about the overall expectation and perceived weakness heading into the season.Personally, I thought the D would need 4-6 weeks to gel. I didn't think the offense would start the season flat and "looking" unprepared.It sucks to have invested the value and money for a supposed strength to build the team for the future, only to find the idea/plan decimated before the season was half over.I still believe the team can play competitive ball.I also believe that it lacks a solid core on O or D, so there is little to build on.Even with all the horse trading and jockeying around in the draft, and the lavish amounts of money spent on players and the stadium, it seems the team is stuck in mediocrity.Maybe a resurgence from the McDolphins is on the horizon. Life without Hill and regression from the QB position has forced his hand.