Has Edge Gone From A Perceived Strength To An Absolute Weakness?

The idea going into the year was that our loaded DL, especially Edge, was meant to overwhelm opposing offenses and make life easy for the secondary that we didn't have.
Well, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The secondary has been representative, and our DL and Edge, nowhere to be found.
Specifically with regard to Edge, we started the year with Jaelen Phillips, Chubb, and Chop. JP is gone, Chop has been really bad and is not getting to the passer or setting the edge and has graded out 104 of 116 (thread on him here: https://finheaven.com/threads/current-expectations-for-chop-at-this-point.389225/), and Chubb has graded out 102 of 116. Jaelen Phillips graded out 35 of 116, and he is the one we traded.
I think it is not arguable that the perceived strength has turned into an absolute weakness. One more Grier special. It is quite possible, going into next year, after a massive investment in the position which includes dollars and draft capital (JP first round, Chop first round, Chubb traded away a first and paid him bigly), we have NOTHING at the position.
Grier is quite the miracle worker to have pulled this one off. Just like the OL where once again, after all of that, we may need a RT, RG and LG.
PS odds we solve for Edge next year by paying a FA more than we needed to pay JP, and that player turns out worse than JP? That would be soooo Dolphins.
PPS on a related note, given the interior DL matters too, high first rounder on Grant, and we paid Seiler and he falls of the cliff. Add it to the list.
Happy Thanksgiving!
