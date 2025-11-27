 Has Edge Gone From A Perceived Strength To An Absolute Weakness? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has Edge Gone From A Perceived Strength To An Absolute Weakness?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

#FireTuaMcChump
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
7,744
Reaction score
13,757
Age
49
Location
san diego
The idea going into the year was that our loaded DL, especially Edge, was meant to overwhelm opposing offenses and make life easy for the secondary that we didn't have.

Well, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The secondary has been representative, and our DL and Edge, nowhere to be found.

Specifically with regard to Edge, we started the year with Jaelen Phillips, Chubb, and Chop. JP is gone, Chop has been really bad and is not getting to the passer or setting the edge and has graded out 104 of 116 (thread on him here: https://finheaven.com/threads/current-expectations-for-chop-at-this-point.389225/), and Chubb has graded out 102 of 116. Jaelen Phillips graded out 35 of 116, and he is the one we traded.

I think it is not arguable that the perceived strength has turned into an absolute weakness. One more Grier special. It is quite possible, going into next year, after a massive investment in the position which includes dollars and draft capital (JP first round, Chop first round, Chubb traded away a first and paid him bigly), we have NOTHING at the position.

Grier is quite the miracle worker to have pulled this one off. Just like the OL where once again, after all of that, we may need a RT, RG and LG.

PS odds we solve for Edge next year by paying a FA more than we needed to pay JP, and that player turns out worse than JP? That would be soooo Dolphins.

PPS on a related note, given the interior DL matters too, high first rounder on Grant, and we paid Seiler and he falls of the cliff. Add it to the list.

Happy Thanksgiving!
 
Last edited:
You're right about the overall expectation and perceived weakness heading into the season.

Personally, I thought the D would need 4-6 weeks to gel. I didn't think the offense would start the season flat and "looking" unprepared.

It sucks to have invested the value and money for a supposed strength to build the team for the future, only to find the idea/plan decimated before the season was half over.

I still believe the team can play competitive ball.
I also believe that it lacks a solid core on O or D, so there is little to build on.

Even with all the horse trading and jockeying around in the draft, and the lavish amounts of money spent on players and the stadium, it seems the team is stuck in mediocrity.

Maybe a resurgence from the McDolphins is on the horizon. Life without Hill and regression from the QB position has forced his hand.

:cheers:
 
mwestberry said:
You're right about the overall expectation and perceived weakness heading into the season.

Personally, I thought the D would need 4-6 weeks to gel. I didn't think the offense would start the season flat and "looking" unprepared.

It sucks to have invested the value and money for a supposed strength to build the team for the future, only to find the idea/plan decimated before the season was half over.

I still believe the team can play competitive ball.
I also believe that it lacks a solid core on O or D, so there is little to build on.

Even with all the horse trading and jockeying around in the draft, and the lavish amounts of money spent on players and the stadium, it seems the team is stuck in mediocrity.

Maybe a resurgence from the McDolphins is on the horizon. Life without Hill and regression from the QB position has forced his hand.

:cheers:
Click to expand...
The point about the ability to play competitive ball is interesting. Even with all the mistakes, the team give or take has appeared "competitive" for lack of a better term. But I think that is an illusion. The schedule has been a joke. We can be regular season competitive against a group of mediocre teams. But you put us against a playoff type team, that treated the game like a playoff game and showed up and tried, I think you would find we are miles away. A record that is close to .500 can sometimes be very misleading.
 
And what about Mathew Judon? He truly has nothing left in the tank or so it has appeared all year.
 
mwestberry said:
You're right about the overall expectation and perceived weakness heading into the season.

Personally, I thought the D would need 4-6 weeks to gel. I didn't think the offense would start the season flat and "looking" unprepared.

It sucks to have invested the value and money for a supposed strength to build the team for the future, only to find the idea/plan decimated before the season was half over.

I still believe the team can play competitive ball.
I also believe that it lacks a solid core on O or D, so there is little to build on.

Even with all the horse trading and jockeying around in the draft, and the lavish amounts of money spent on players and the stadium, it seems the team is stuck in mediocrity.

Maybe a resurgence from the McDolphins is on the horizon. Life without Hill and regression from the QB position has forced his hand.

:cheers:
Click to expand...
I agree with your time period for the D to gel. I believe there were 7 new players on D to start the season. I still believe this is a soft rebuild, with the ideal of a 2027 run.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom