 Has Our Future OL Situation Become Worse? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has Our Future OL Situation Become Worse?

More Grier (and Chump) magic. After all of that, we may have gone backwards with the OL. Looking to the next two years, I count only 1.5 of the 5 positions solved for:

Solved:

Pat Paul: The easy check mark. Young. Still on the rookie deal. Run blocking needs to be better. He is a keeper. On the other hand, we did have Terron Armstead who was better, when he was on the field. So we did not net improve at the position.

Aaron Brewer: Very good. And on a good deal. Only issue is he is a McDaniel scheme guy. No idea how he would fit into the scheme of a theoretical new coach and if he would be as good. Although it is also tough for me to think a new coach would view Brewer as a problem. His cap hit does jump from $4m to $9mm next year. But he becomes a free agent after that. So he only counts as a half point in my view, although we could resign him to a longer deal, but that will partly depend on the coach and GM situation.

Big Questions:

Austin Jackson: Sounds like he will be back from injury soon, maybe practicing this week. But he is hurt all the time. Since he signed his new deal, I think he has missed about 70% of the games, and when he did play he was meh. Of course, in typical Grier fashion, his cap hit was shoved out to next year, it goes from $6mm to $16mm. Then of course in typical Grier fashion, there are three void years and $14mm of cap charges left after that. What do you do with this guy? Can you rely on him? I guess need to get him back on the field and see how he looks, but my view is he is not a long term answer and this is one more position we will have to solve for in the near future. He just can't seem to stay on the field. How do you rely on this?

James Daniels: No idea if he is going to make it back on the field at this point? If you can't see him play, how do you make a judgement on him? He was signed to a 3 year deal, but we can get out after this year, for a $4.8mm cap hit. The numbers start to get bigger in 2026 and 2027. What do we do here? My concern, once again, in typical Grier fashion, one more player that can't seem to stay on the field. How do you rely on this?

Jonah: Hope is not a plan. Just because we traded up for him and drafted him highly does not make him good, just like Eichenberg. Just because you liked the pick, it does not make him good. So far, the guy has been straight trash. Worst guard in the NFL. At some point, draft status should not matter. He needs to show a lot of progress the back half of this year. If you were a new GM, with no connection to Jonah, what would you do here? If it does not get better the back half of this year, new GM me is going to try and find a new guard, because I am not going to close my eyes and hope. Like I said, hope is not a plan. Also, Chump was here for this pick and draft board management (the trade), so he is not off the hook for this one.

Summary:

Net/net, between Jonah being off to a rocky start, and James Daniels and Austin Jackson having injury issues and being question marks, and Aaron Brewer becoming a Free Agent after next year, the forward view of our O-Line may have gone in reverse. A Chris Grier special, his parting gift to the Dolphins.
 
Grier did the impossible, he actually managed to downgrade the starting guards from last season which I thought even he couldn't do. Kudos to him I guess, he should have been fired for that alone.

The OL is in terrible shape.

  • Jonah looks lost and we are praying for a Patrick Paul like turnaround. He may need replaced at some point during next season as you can't continue with his current performances.
  • Jackson needs to be cut as he is never healthy but Grier picked that contract to restructure so it would need to be a post June 1 cut. You can't plan for your team while guessing how many games between 9-16 he is going to miss.
  • Daniels might get cut after this season but there are no cap savings to be had as you probably need the the two post June 1 cuts for Chubb and Jackson. If Daniels is on the roster next year there is an option for $5.195M which makes it a tough cut at anytime if you exercise the option.
  • The depth is not good.
Need a whole new right side of the OL and probably a starting LG as well (history shows that OL that start badly in Miami end up being bad). It's not looking good, I've no idea how you get out of that mess.
 
Ya def question marks with brewer if we switch coaches and scheme. I wanted to see andrew meyer a bit this year but I guess someone cut his elbow off during training camp injury. Armstead keeps saying he is a ten year starter.
 
It appears that the team is moving forward after a dismal start.

Assuming this trend continues, it's hard to imagine McD going anywhere.

Having said that, it's my opinion that the players we have will still be here pending health, ability, and contract status.

My guess is the "new" GM will focus on acquiring better talent via FA/draft.

A couple of players may leave the team in the off-season through trades, and the Dolphins may acquire more picks to address the team's weaknesses due to cap restraints.

There's plenty of time for speculation, and my early take is there will be a big makeover on the offensive side of the ball. My hope is that it involves a strong run game complemented by a QB who has the athletic ability to keep the defense on their toes.

:cheers:
 
yeah but armstead was high on jonah too. he is a perennial optimist, just that personality type which is good, but need to take his view w a grain of salt. i agree would be nice if the kid could get on the field and we could see.
 
a good ol is important not just for pass blocking for the QB, but a good run game also helps the pass game a ton. threat of play action pass is a big deal. which is why i do not like the college spread offenses in the nfl and want a QB that can play under center and where the play action pass is a viable option
 
Offensive line is the top 3 best position group on the team. I really like the offensive line talent Grier assembled, they are all athletic draftable guys who can start. Very few offensive lines in the NFL are well built like that.
Our running back room is stronger just because we have a scoring beast in Achane who stands out with his play and it's easier to assemble 2-3 excellent backs than 6 offensive linemen.
The DBs are also a strong unit with Storm Duck, Jason Marshall, Julius Brents, the vet Douglas, and Minkah and Melinfonwu. Those are all draftable athletic dudes who can play even though there are no standouts other than Minkah. It's a strong unit.

The problem is Jonah was moved from right tackle to left guard and he just does not play like a guard, does not anchor, and who knows if he ever will? It's unwatchable and there does not seem to be any individual coaching or improvement in that direction.
But that group of Paul, Jonah, Brewer, Strong, Jackson, Borom is a really strong assembly of NFL offensive line talent which is hard to do.

Another big problem is that the depth should be much better so that the coaches can bench Jonah and start a better guard. But, Grier did not build any depth. He struggled over the many years and finally got it done this year, albeit the depth is unfinished.
 
Jonah has been bad, like really bad, but people were writing off Paul last year as well, I'm willing to give it a chance

With AJ being as injury-proned as they come, I expect the Dolphins will draft an Oline with one of their Top 2 picks, pretty much have to at this point
 
Why couldn’t they cut Daniels post 6/1 even if they cut AJ and Chubb post 6/1? They’d save about $300k if they cut Daniel’s post 6/1.

I think they designate Chubb and Tyreek as post June 1 cuts so they have more time to find another team. I suspect (hope) they cut AJ and Daniels post 6/1 and end up saving over $50m just from those 4 cuts in 2026 cap space.
 
I think you need to create more threads with some really nuanced complaining. I don't see enough.
 
I dont feel austin jackson and James daniels is a question mark. They are absolutely not the answer and need to be replaced. So we need a LG, RG and RT. Plus backups. We need to see Jonah back at his actual position to accurately assess him. We could possibly have a RG but we don't know because our ppl in charge a ****ing imbeciles.

Then, we need to get Brews replacement because he is going to need to be replaced soon. He's good for now but soon.

So for me, it's not a question mark. It's known. And it's something we need to fix once and for all.
 
Without reading your post I just said the same thing. Wowwww
 
i think there is a big difference between the paul and jonah situations. paul was being unfairly written off, because he wasn't playing. but that was always the plan with him. drafted as a developmental player to sit behind TA. when paul did have to take the field, he actually did look pretty good at times, and flash, you could see something there. jonah, is on the field, and boy, he is just bad. gets shoved straight backwards. it is just hard to see a path for him. he has 7 more games. you really need to start seeing something out of him.
 
i think it would be nice if you could keep your posts focused on the content of the OP and not the person. ad hominem attacks are the weakest form of argument. if you do not have anything to say about the content of the OP in a constructive fashion, whether it is agree or disagree, maybe best not to comment. you can also feel free to just ignore my threads too. otherwise comments of this nature are not additive. i also have no idea why one would be happy about missing the playoffs, again, and our situation in general. if we were in a good place, the gm would just not have been canned!
 
