Has Our Future OL Situation Become Worse?

More Grier (and Chump) magic. After all of that, we may have gone backwards with the OL. Looking to the next two years, I count only 1.5 of the 5 positions solved for:



Solved:



Pat Paul: The easy check mark. Young. Still on the rookie deal. Run blocking needs to be better. He is a keeper. On the other hand, we did have Terron Armstead who was better, when he was on the field. So we did not net improve at the position.



Aaron Brewer: Very good. And on a good deal. Only issue is he is a McDaniel scheme guy. No idea how he would fit into the scheme of a theoretical new coach and if he would be as good. Although it is also tough for me to think a new coach would view Brewer as a problem. His cap hit does jump from $4m to $9mm next year. But he becomes a free agent after that. So he only counts as a half point in my view, although we could resign him to a longer deal, but that will partly depend on the coach and GM situation.



Big Questions:



Austin Jackson: Sounds like he will be back from injury soon, maybe practicing this week. But he is hurt all the time. Since he signed his new deal, I think he has missed about 70% of the games, and when he did play he was meh. Of course, in typical Grier fashion, his cap hit was shoved out to next year, it goes from $6mm to $16mm. Then of course in typical Grier fashion, there are three void years and $14mm of cap charges left after that. What do you do with this guy? Can you rely on him? I guess need to get him back on the field and see how he looks, but my view is he is not a long term answer and this is one more position we will have to solve for in the near future. He just can't seem to stay on the field. How do you rely on this?



James Daniels: No idea if he is going to make it back on the field at this point? If you can't see him play, how do you make a judgement on him? He was signed to a 3 year deal, but we can get out after this year, for a $4.8mm cap hit. The numbers start to get bigger in 2026 and 2027. What do we do here? My concern, once again, in typical Grier fashion, one more player that can't seem to stay on the field. How do you rely on this?



Jonah: Hope is not a plan. Just because we traded up for him and drafted him highly does not make him good, just like Eichenberg. Just because you liked the pick, it does not make him good. So far, the guy has been straight trash. Worst guard in the NFL. At some point, draft status should not matter. He needs to show a lot of progress the back half of this year. If you were a new GM, with no connection to Jonah, what would you do here? If it does not get better the back half of this year, new GM me is going to try and find a new guard, because I am not going to close my eyes and hope. Like I said, hope is not a plan. Also, Chump was here for this pick and draft board management (the trade), so he is not off the hook for this one.



Summary:



Net/net, between Jonah being off to a rocky start, and James Daniels and Austin Jackson having injury issues and being question marks, and Aaron Brewer becoming a Free Agent after next year, the forward view of our O-Line may have gone in reverse. A Chris Grier special, his parting gift to the Dolphins.