 Has the nightmare started way sooner than usual | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has the nightmare started way sooner than usual

Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,838
Reaction score
1,368
I said it before the season started. The success of our offense is all on the o-line. I did not think they did enough duringthe off-season and its showing. If we had even an above average line, we would be contenders. The line, when fully healthy, only improved slightly in pass protection (2.5 sec vs 2.9) and did not improve at all in the run blocking. Now we have injuries and no depth at all. We have an amazing opportunity to beat the Ravens, especially since they have CB issues now but that only matters if the line can block the constant blitzing I expect the ravens to use because of their injuries. Grier needs to bring in or trade for another starting caliber lineman. Not superstar level, just average starter talent.
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
18,457
Reaction score
15,636
Location
Calgary Alberta
Jumping Why Does It Always Rain On Me GIF by Travis
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,794
Reaction score
2,433
Riftur said:
Any other unit I would agree. Unfortunately, our next men up on the online are turnstiles.
Click to expand...
You’re talking about Greg Little. Guy was a second round pick for a reason, he’s talented. I’m pretty sure he played quite well in the preseason too. Now if he gets hurt or Armstead can’t go we’re down to our 4th tackle which could be a real problem, but I imagine there aren’t too many NFL teams that would be comfortable with their 4th tackle either. Shit happens.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,487
Reaction score
109,853
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Riftur said:
I said it before the season started. The success of our offense is all on the o-line. I did not think they did enough duringthe off-season and its showing. If we had even an above average line, we would be contenders. The line, when fully healthy, only improved slightly in pass protection (2.5 sec vs 2.9) and did not improve at all in the run blocking. Now we have injuries and no depth at all. We have an amazing opportunity to beat the Ravens, especially since they have CB issues now but that only matters if the line can block the constant blitzing I expect the ravens to use because of their injuries. Grier needs to bring in or trade for another starting caliber lineman. Not superstar level, just average starter talent.
Click to expand...
it was only game one and it should get better. I'm not expecting the O-line we had in the 80's with Stephenson, Kuechenburg and Newman but if given time to gel I think they'll be better than we've had in years.
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,838
Reaction score
1,368
Danny said:
it was only game one and it should get better. I'm not expecting the O-line we had in the 80's with Stephenson, Kuechenburg and Newman but if given time to gel I think they'll be better than we've had in years.
Click to expand...
I agree, its the fact injuries will prevent them from gelling. History has not been kind to Miami o-lines when it comes to injuries. I just hope injuries to the oline don't derail our season.
 
Riftur

Riftur

Demon
Joined
Nov 19, 2005
Messages
1,838
Reaction score
1,368
Oh, the title makes it sound like I think its all doom and gloom. Thats not how I meant it. I just hope it doesn't end up that way.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,489
Reaction score
4,015
Luckily for Miami, their top 3 lineman will be playing so, I think we'll be ok.

Ingold and Smythe will assist with our RT situation.

We are really in a better position than Baltimore with injuries IMO
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
18,105
Reaction score
42,149
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Riftur said:
Any other unit I would agree. Unfortunately, our next men up on the online are turnstiles.
Click to expand...
Hmmm...... That's what ppl were saying about AJ last year, and with better coaching, we are now lamenting his loss. Can we wait until these guys fail miserably before we start the "sky is falling" rhetoric.

Anyway, it's water under the bridge at this point. "I told you so" is fine I guess, but seems a bit premature after one game, which we won by the way, and isn't really all that constructive in any case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom