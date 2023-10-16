 Has there been a full investigation yet? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has there been a full investigation yet?

PS - they should also dock the refs pay for calling roughing the passer on the hit on Allen. Even Gene Steratore came on and said, “holy crap that’s blatant favoritism by the refs for Josh Allen as that’s not a penalty at all and the ref who called it was back in the secondary and has Allen on his fantasy team”…something like that
 
royalshank said:
Or how long the refs have Frank Reich to challenge or whatever the **** was going on after the fake punt fail. That went on WAY too long
They challenged it for him, he never threw the red flag, i was losing my ****ing mind over this... Still don't know wtf happened.
 
royalshank said:
GCD960 said:
What happened was, all turnovers are reviewed…

What happened after that play? What was it?
I believe the new rule, added this summer, was that all failed 4th down conversions were subject to review without either team needing to use a challange.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I believe the new rule, added this summer, was that all failed 4th down conversions were subject to review without either team needing to use a challange.
Is that right? It was mental. Took forever. The crowd started booing at the delay. Not a good look for the NFL
 
