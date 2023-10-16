Has there been a full investigation yet?

Doctor in the tent:Has the NFL done a full investigation on Josh Allen's 20 second concussion evaluation yet?
Or how long the refs have Frank Reich to challenge or whatever the **** was going on after the fake punt fail. That went on WAY too long
I believe the new rule, added this summer, was that all failed 4th down conversions were subject to review without either team needing to use a challange.What happened was, all turnovers are reviewed…
What happened after that play? What was it?
Is that right? It was mental. Took forever. The crowd started booing at the delay. Not a good look for the NFL
Like they're worried about their officiating look...