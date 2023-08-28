Has Tua mastered the art of falling due to Jujitsu?

For those who don’t like Tua, for whatever reason, they must agree that he is always working to improve on his deficiencies. Learning how to fall properly is just one example. Every summer he works on something that will make him a better QB. My nephew and I were talking about this a few days back and I mentioned: It would have been great if Williams would have spent the summer months working on hiking the ball. But, as you all know, not every player out there has the commitment and desire to want to do what it takes to get better.