Has Tua really progressed at all?

67Stang
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2004
- Messages
- 10,433
- Reaction score
- 8,171
- Location
- Tucson, AZ
I was thinking back to Alabama (who I can't stand) and their National Championship loss to Clemson. A lot of things were stated after that game by Clemson Players:
“Really, we knew that he wasn’t reading the defenses that well in the backfield,” former Clemson defensive lineman Bert Huggins said. “So, we were disguising the defense pretty well and then we would move into a different defense. He just couldn’t read the defense.”
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph credited defensive coordinator Brent Venables for exhausting game planning.
“We understand what he wanted to do and we wanted to exploit it,” Joseph said. “It started with trying to knock him off rhythm and get some pressure and get some hits on him and try to rattle the quarterback and I think we did a good job of that.” https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/n...mson-defenders-exploited-weakness-discovered/
My point is that Tua had amazing receivers and talent around him at Alabama. Similarly in 2023 with Hill and Waddle, before the new motion rules were instituted. In both cases he was and is IMHO mostly a first read QB with innate abilities to quickly get the ball out with anticipation accurately. The motion rules and the league catching up to this severely hampered his ability to be a consistently winning QB in this league. Howard, his former teammate eluded to this our first game of the year, stating that Tua panics when you take away his first read.
I mean this is going into his 6th season and he is having the same exact issues he did in college. My honest question here is has he progressed at all?
“Really, we knew that he wasn’t reading the defenses that well in the backfield,” former Clemson defensive lineman Bert Huggins said. “So, we were disguising the defense pretty well and then we would move into a different defense. He just couldn’t read the defense.”
Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph credited defensive coordinator Brent Venables for exhausting game planning.
“We understand what he wanted to do and we wanted to exploit it,” Joseph said. “It started with trying to knock him off rhythm and get some pressure and get some hits on him and try to rattle the quarterback and I think we did a good job of that.” https://www.saturdaydownsouth.com/n...mson-defenders-exploited-weakness-discovered/
My point is that Tua had amazing receivers and talent around him at Alabama. Similarly in 2023 with Hill and Waddle, before the new motion rules were instituted. In both cases he was and is IMHO mostly a first read QB with innate abilities to quickly get the ball out with anticipation accurately. The motion rules and the league catching up to this severely hampered his ability to be a consistently winning QB in this league. Howard, his former teammate eluded to this our first game of the year, stating that Tua panics when you take away his first read.
I mean this is going into his 6th season and he is having the same exact issues he did in college. My honest question here is has he progressed at all?