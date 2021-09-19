Has your outlook changed for the Seasons expectations?

I've been very vocal about expecting a huge fallback from ten wins seeing as they were based on facing a lot of greatly struggling offenses that basically required two offensive drives the whole game to beat, and that has been reinforced. The only thing that could have facilitated a change in that is a big jump from Tua, and with the line and offensive staff looking even worse than expected, and Tua already hurt, that's not going to happen.



I expect this year to be the undoing of Flores and for him to be fired partway through next year.