Has your outlook changed for the Seasons expectations?

Built2Win
Starter
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2010
- Messages
- 3,080
- Reaction score
- 81
Tua is a big If, Now his ribs are messed up. His backup did ok but does not seem to have enough to get his team over the goal line consistently. I am still baffled on Parkers dropped touchdown throw. I don't see a trend of this many turnovers but it's treading in giving up sacks and hurries not a good combination for a backup QB that your trying to establish confidence in. Do you see the Dolphins bouncing back to compete for the division or are the dolphins on a downward trajectory?