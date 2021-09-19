 Has your outlook changed for the Seasons expectations? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has your outlook changed for the Seasons expectations?

Built2Win

Built2Win

Tua is a big If, Now his ribs are messed up. His backup did ok but does not seem to have enough to get his team over the goal line consistently. I am still baffled on Parkers dropped touchdown throw. I don't see a trend of this many turnovers but it's treading in giving up sacks and hurries not a good combination for a backup QB that your trying to establish confidence in. Do you see the Dolphins bouncing back to compete for the division or are the dolphins on a downward trajectory?
 
joenhre

joenhre

Before the game today I still believed they could make the playoffs. After the game, I think they will be lucky to win 8 games. Both Grier and Flores should be on the hot seat. There is absolutely no excuse for the last two performances against the Bills. Today showed that the team did not improve at all since last season. Sorry but IMO that is unacceptable.
 
boho44

boho44

Maybe a good *** kicking early is what the team needs but these last two weeks have shown us nothing positive to build from.
 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

I think we are in better shape. Once Brisett settled in, he will win some games.

Then Glass Tua will come back, suck, and we will get Watson.
 
dnespins

dnespins

yes. i believe when we voted in the record thread i picked between 6-9 wins. i don't feel so good about that now.
 
S

Sirspud

I've been very vocal about expecting a huge fallback from ten wins seeing as they were based on facing a lot of greatly struggling offenses that basically required two offensive drives the whole game to beat, and that has been reinforced. The only thing that could have facilitated a change in that is a big jump from Tua, and with the line and offensive staff looking even worse than expected, and Tua already hurt, that's not going to happen.

I expect this year to be the undoing of Flores and for him to be fired partway through next year.
 
Goonies

Goonies

nope , I said way before the season started our OL sucked donkey azz and needed to draft a center etc... not surprised against the top teams Miami will look like a high school team.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Tua is still a major question mark, but we aren't winning **** with Brissett unless our defense + special teams can score points and win ugly.

The only throws he made beyond the sticks were the two balls that a wide open Gesicki had to dive towards him to catch.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Sirspud said:
I've been very vocal about expecting a huge fallback from ten wins seeing as they were based on facing a lot of greatly struggling offenses that basically required two offensive drives the whole game to beat, and that has been reinforced. The only thing that could have facilitated a change in that is a big jump from Tua, and with the line and offensive staff looking even worse than expected, and Tua already hurt, that's not going to happen.

I expect this year to be the undoing of Flores and for him to be fired partway through next year.
year 3 and we got this garbage. Flores and Grier on hot seat no question
 
Trifecta Nation

Trifecta Nation

I thought we were about an 8-9 team this year before the season. 10-7 for the most optimistic. I honestly thought 8 wins would be it. Now, I'm not sure where the 8 victories are coming from? Jets, Jags? Maybe.....but only maybe. Houston's better, so is Carolina. Do we beat Atlanta after getting back from London with the game the very next week? You tell me. Five wins.
 
