 Hate it.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hate it....

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,557
Reaction score
8,044
Let's see how it plays out.

My take, Miami didn't want to trade back as far as #12, but the offer was really good. Grier probably had both trades ready and looked at the net gain.
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2016
Messages
407
Reaction score
464
Bro I've been saying this in all the threads -

This first trade was bad enough with the 49ers. We made our 2021 draft position worse while the 49ers gave up nothing in 2021 to move up from 12 to 3. The extra third round comp be damned. Demand something else in 2021.

Then we follow that up with this weird trade to the Eagles, a team that continues to fleece us. Why would we trade our 2022 first to them? Didn't we learn that lesson from the Texans? Don't trade your own picks! Why not trade the 49ers 2022 or 2023 first? The 49ers top bottom are much more talented team than us, and we have no idea at Qb still. What if we wind up at 6-10, a much more likely scenario than the 49ers going 6-10.

Somehow we went from #3 to #6 and lost value? All that's left is some 2023 1st with little value right now. Amazing. This was losing organizations do that haven't won a playoff game in over 2 decades do. Think about that when you're applauding them - 20 years and counting of no playoff wins.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
523
Reaction score
717
Location
Miami
Sonn_pop said:
That eagles trade was horrible...

felt the need to make new thread for a different perspective
Click to expand...
It's fine that you wanted to make a new thread, but at least make a good argument and not some ****ty remark that could have easily just been a comment on the other threads.
 
S

Sonn_pop

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2019
Messages
209
Reaction score
141
Age
30
Location
Gainesville
AvogadrosNumber said:
Bro I've been saying this in all the threads -

This first trade was bad enough with the 49ers. We made our 2021 draft position worse while the 49ers gave up nothing in 2021 to move up from 12 to 3. The extra third round comp be damned. Demand something else in 2021.

Then we follow that up with this weird trade to the Eagles, a team that continues to fleece us. Why would we trade our 2022 first to them? Didn't we learn that lesson from the Texans? Don't trade your own picks! Why not trade the 49ers 2022 or 2023 first? The 49ers top bottom are much more talented team than us, and we have no idea at Qb still. What if we wind up at 6-10, a much more likely scenario than the 49ers going 6-10.

Somehow we went from #3 to #6 and lost value? All that's left is some 2023 1st with little value right now. Amazing. This was losing organizations do that haven't won a playoff game in over 2 decades do. Think about that when you're applauding them - 20 years and counting of no playoff wins.
Click to expand...
Eggzakaly!!!

my opinion a little different then yours on the 1st trade... I loved it

but when I found out we traded OUR 1st... yea nah...
 
PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,889
Reaction score
181
Location
Florida
Your sentiments reign in the existing threads already.

To argue you despite that. "Almost" all the top talent the Dolphins and this board will want are still available at 6. So we gained an extra 3rd and first for a player we would have drafted regardless. I fail to see the bad lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom