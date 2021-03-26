Hate it....

Bro I've been saying this in all the threads -



This first trade was bad enough with the 49ers. We made our 2021 draft position worse while the 49ers gave up nothing in 2021 to move up from 12 to 3. The extra third round comp be damned. Demand something else in 2021.



Then we follow that up with this weird trade to the Eagles, a team that continues to fleece us. Why would we trade our 2022 first to them? Didn't we learn that lesson from the Texans? Don't trade your own picks! Why not trade the 49ers 2022 or 2023 first? The 49ers top bottom are much more talented team than us, and we have no idea at Qb still. What if we wind up at 6-10, a much more likely scenario than the 49ers going 6-10.



Somehow we went from #3 to #6 and lost value? All that's left is some 2023 1st with little value right now. Amazing. This was losing organizations do that haven't won a playoff game in over 2 decades do. Think about that when you're applauding them - 20 years and counting of no playoff wins.