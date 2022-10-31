The hate of hate needs to end right now. Seems like we ran out of people to hate so we now have to hate hate itself. We won another game, doesn't matter if the Lion's defense sucks. Far as I know we have an offense that could outscore teams with ease and that is something we haven't seen for over 20 years. Our defense is banged up (Boyer hate thread covers this, I think?), and we are still winning like this which is something of an achievement for this team. There isn't a reason to start questioning anyone right now, just enjoy the games for whatever they are worth! With that said, The Jet's have a really tough schedule coming up so we are projected to take over the number 2 spot in our division. Our goal is to win the division this year but the realistic part is that the Bills are playing hot, and we happen to be the only team that beat them.



#Finsup