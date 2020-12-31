Hate To Say It But This Could Be Do Or Die Week For Tua

Tua Tagvailoa has a golden opportunity to convince the fan base, the coaches and the front office that he is capable of carrying this team. I cannot think of a better team to prove it against than the Buffalo Bills. They are our biggest rivals, they are divisional opponents and this is a game the team needs to win. If the Dolphins have to pull Tua again this Sunday, I'm afraid it's time to look elsewhere for a new QB. I know he's only a rookie, but this team has a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. The Dolphins as it stands right now are unlikely to have a top ten pick for the next 5-6 years. Why? because they are headed in the right direction and will be winning a lot the next few years at least. So if they are going to draft a franchise QB they need to know now if Tua is the real deal. And this Sunday will go a long way to give us that indication.