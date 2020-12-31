 Hate To Say It But This Could Be Do Or Die Week For Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hate To Say It But This Could Be Do Or Die Week For Tua

P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,093
Reaction score
315
Tua Tagvailoa has a golden opportunity to convince the fan base, the coaches and the front office that he is capable of carrying this team. I cannot think of a better team to prove it against than the Buffalo Bills. They are our biggest rivals, they are divisional opponents and this is a game the team needs to win. If the Dolphins have to pull Tua again this Sunday, I'm afraid it's time to look elsewhere for a new QB. I know he's only a rookie, but this team has a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. The Dolphins as it stands right now are unlikely to have a top ten pick for the next 5-6 years. Why? because they are headed in the right direction and will be winning a lot the next few years at least. So if they are going to draft a franchise QB they need to know now if Tua is the real deal. And this Sunday will go a long way to give us that indication.
 
A

anthonyvfrancis1989

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2020
Messages
39
Reaction score
92
Age
31
Location
Canada
It is a great opportunity to prove himself, that I don’t doubt. He could walk away from this game looking like a hero. But, “do-or-die?” Has anyone ever condemned a rookie QB because they lost in week 17 and didn’t make/squeezed into the playoffs?
 
Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
3,046
Reaction score
4,425
Age
74
Location
High Point, NC
phinking said:
Tua Tagvailoa has a golden opportunity to convince the fan base, the coaches and the front office that he is capable of carrying this team. I cannot think of a better team to prove it against than the Buffalo Bills. They are our biggest rivals, they are divisional opponents and this is a game the team needs to win. If the Dolphins have to pull Tua again this Sunday, I'm afraid it's time to look elsewhere for a new QB. I know he's only a rookie, but this team has a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. The Dolphins as it stands right now are unlikely to have a top ten pick for the next 5-6 years. Why? because they are headed in the right direction and will be winning a lot the next few years at least. So if they are going to draft a franchise QB they need to know now if Tua is the real deal. And this Sunday will go a long way to give us that indication.
Click to expand...

What the hell does the fan base have to do with the team retaining its QB?

Go to your psychiatrist right away and get a dose of reality medicine!
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
2,307
Reaction score
1,356
Age
47
Location
Largo, Florida
I know that is one of the inevitable narratives. Must win in December in Buffalo, or else.
I think it's unfair considering how the season has gone for Tua. He is struggling to produce offense.
That's why I think Fitz should start. We have seen enough of Tua to head into offseason and work on next season. Let Fitz try to earn his playoff appearance.
But, ultimately in Flo we trust. If he wants to play Tua, that's fine. And if he has a short leash and pulls him, that's fine too.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Active Roster
Joined
May 4, 2010
Messages
812
Reaction score
135
Location
Washington
Perhaps you're right... and they shouldn't pull him. Let him have a season like Peyton Manning did in 1998. Those Colts went 3-13. Peyton threw more INT's that year than he did all through college with 28.

If the Dolphins don't mind losing a game or two when Tua sees new looks from defenses, then let it be. He's got to learn, and the hard way is one way to do it.

😆
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,211
Reaction score
5,879
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
phinking said:
Tua Tagvailoa has a golden opportunity to convince the fan base, the coaches and the front office that he is capable of carrying this team. I cannot think of a better team to prove it against than the Buffalo Bills. They are our biggest rivals, they are divisional opponents and this is a game the team needs to win. If the Dolphins have to pull Tua again this Sunday, I'm afraid it's time to look elsewhere for a new QB. I know he's only a rookie, but this team has a top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. The Dolphins as it stands right now are unlikely to have a top ten pick for the next 5-6 years. Why? because they are headed in the right direction and will be winning a lot the next few years at least. So if they are going to draft a franchise QB they need to know now if Tua is the real deal. And this Sunday will go a long way to give us that indication.
Click to expand...
This post couldn’t be more wrong. Sorry dude, but you wasted your writing skills on this one
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,211
Reaction score
5,879
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
bward6460 said:
This has to stop. I can't take this irrational thinking anymore! Tua is our QB. He's a Rookie ffs!! Even if he goes out and turns the ball over 4 times and we lose 42-3, he is STILL OUR QB OF THE FUTURE. Chill out and enjoy watching his growth.
Click to expand...
It’s the kind of posts you see in the in the game day threads. They’re insufferable
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
1,626
Reaction score
997
This isn’t do or die for Tua..... This is game 9 for Tua. In a year from now, Tua is not improving, I might get on board with a do or die game. But to say that now is ridiculous.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
14,827
Reaction score
4,553
Why are the expectations in Tua this high? Seriously it’s time to move on from the kid after 9 games?!?! Come on, be objective here. There are mitigating circumstances to acknowledge: primarily focusing on rehabbing the entire offseason, no preseason, shortened camp, young roster, etc. if Tua gets yanked, he gets yanked and there’s no underlying message there. That’s just how Flo does things. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have “it.” He showed he does plenty in college. Also, Just because Herbert is playing better doesn’t mean Tua has been awful. His stats show that. He’s done better statistically than most recent rookie qbs. He is a smart, hard working, driven kid who will do what ever it takes to succeed. He always has. So this is hardly a do or die for anyone other that the small contingent of impatient fans we have in our fan base.

Final thought, you may be too young to remember, but how did Marino do up in Buffalo? Especially in December?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,829
Reaction score
5,967
I look at it differently. The fact that Tua has a chance to play in meaningful games as a rookie is kind of rare.

This experience can only help his development moving forward.

It's also expected to snow in Buffalo, which could put more pressure on running the ball. Tua has never played in the snow.

Again, it's all about gaining experience. He's a rookie who has had some up and downs.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,819
Reaction score
1,213
The only way we are taking a QB with the high first. Is if Tua pulls a Haskins then goes up to Ross and gives him a big fat kiss on the lips.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom