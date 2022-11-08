 Hater Tannenbaum Changes Tua Tune | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Hater Tannenbaum Changes Tua Tune

The fact that this guy has made a career out of football is one of the greatest mysteries of the modern world. It’d be like Danny Devito playing for the Celtics.
 
Who really gives a shit what tanbaum has to say
Was he ever relevant? Nah
 
