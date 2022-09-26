Hats Off to the Defense

I don't think enough is being said about the job the Defense did yesterday.



1) On the field for 40:40 and didn't look anywhere near as gassed as the Bill's Offense.

2) DBs (Particularly X) held Diggs to 7 catches for 74 yards and no TDs. He was pretty much taken away and not much of a factor.

3) Pressured Allen all day with 4 sacks and a bunch of pressures. Allen played well but had his worst game of the season. His 400 yards were inefficient and the pressure got to him a bit leading to mistakes.

4) The D had more opportunities for INTs / Pick 6s and didn't capitalize (a negative, but the plays were there)

5) Held the Bills to 17 points on Offense their lowest of the season by far.



Excellent overall performance by the Defense. I cannot wait until Byron comes back, as that will solidify the backend even more. What is so encouraging is that this team is still learning and improving and there is definitely plenty of meat left on the bone for both sides of the ball. Phins up!