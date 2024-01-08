Hats Off to the Miami F@ckin Dolphins...

marino13zach54
Duped again, boys. All flash & flare & ZERO grit.
As of today- TODAY TUA ARSE-LICKERS so save your little & loud rebuttals- Tua is another Tannehill: we still don't know what we have. So MUCH talent & so LITTLE baller in him.
I don't know who to blame when the game is on the line & even the best player on your team from one snap to the next gets insta-butterfingers.
I don't know who to blame when you don't have the wherewithal to sprint to the line & snap the ball on a questionable catch that could've changed the game.
I've been fighting the negative Nancy naysayers all season long but they were right & we moronic, idiotic homers were, ONCE AGAIN; duped, tricked, bamboozled.
And what do you do now? Fire an 11-6 coach who clinched the playoffs?
Trade the leading passer in the NFL?
Can the entire f@cking trainers room?
Hire a f@cking witch doctor?
We're f@cking stuck... once again... again & again... until the grave shall find me.
F@ck this franchise. F@ck the Miami Dolphins. F@ck you. And f@ck me.
