Have any Dolphins ever played for the whole AFC East?

DolfanAdam

DolfanAdam

I was thinking about the various divisional traitors we've had over the years :99:, and I can think of tons that have played for two teams, but was only able to think of five guys that have played for 3/4 of the AFC East, but am I missing any? Has anyone ever truly completed the path of disloyalty to go 4/4?

Bryan Cox: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Larry Izzo: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets
Terrell Buckley: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Bills, Jets, Dolphins
Braxton Berrios: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins

Related question: which ex-phin were you most mad at for jumping ship, and/or were there any players you hated so much from within the division that you still couldn't stand them when they played for us?
 
I would never blame a player or call him a traitor for playing for another team. It's jut entertainment for us, but this is their livelihood.

That being said, I thought Welker's comments after going to NE were classless. Particularly saying that when he was on the Dolphin's he'd look at their sideline and dream about playing there, or words to that effect.
 
Fire his dumb ass
 
DolfanAdam said:
For sure JT going to the Jets was the one that broke my heart the most. I get that he felt kinda dicked around by Parcells, and I thought the page he took out in the Herald was classy, but even still, seeing him in a Jets uniform absolutely sucked.

Conversely, Zach has my lifetime respect: https://www.patspulpit.com/2023/2/17/23603881/zach-thomas-joining-patriots-dolphins-hall-of-fame
Click to expand...
I understood JT going to the Jets at the time. But I became less of a fan of his after meeting him in person. I thought he was kind of rude.
 
I've never been mad at a player leaving in any sport ever except for when Durant left okc to join gsw, not that it's nfl related but that ruined the entire nba for me for 3 years by making it a joke competitively where everyone knew the outcome barring injuries. Also I'm an okc fan. It just was the dumbest move I've ever seen for a player's legacy. Durant still doesn't get close to the credit for those rings compared to curry even though he was their best player for those 3 years.

Seeing Taylor on the Jets did suck though, I'm sure the Bills felt the same way about Thurman on Miami.
 
