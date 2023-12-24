Have any Dolphins ever played for the whole AFC East?

DolfanAdam
I was thinking about the various divisional traitors we've had over the years , and I can think of tons that have played for two teams, but was only able to think of five guys that have played for 3/4 of the AFC East, but am I missing any? Has anyone ever truly completed the path of disloyalty to go 4/4?
Bryan Cox: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Larry Izzo: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets
Terrell Buckley: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Bills, Jets, Dolphins
Braxton Berrios: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins
Related question: which ex-phin were you most mad at for jumping ship, and/or were there any players you hated so much from within the division that you still couldn't stand them when they played for us?
