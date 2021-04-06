 Have the Dolphin once again traded back and missed getting a special player? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have the Dolphin once again traded back and missed getting a special player?

This year is starting to look like a repeat with this organization that started with JJ....trade back for extra picks, miss out on a special player!

1998...JJ trades out of his first round pick at 19 for the 29th pick. 2 hall of famers are drafted between 19-29 that the draft genius Jimmy didn’t perceive....Randy Moss (an all time great wideout) and Alan Faneca.

He also receives pick 60 in the trade, but he trades down again for 3 later picks.

The net result...we lose hall of famer Randy Moss...we picked up John Avery, Brad Jackson, Scott Shaw and John Dutton. In other words, for 1st and 2nd round pick...we got 4 nothing’s.....zip!

We repeated the mistake in 2010....Trading out of Earl Thomas for Jared Odrick and Koa
Misi.

Trading down is not a good thing if your missing out on hall of fame talent.

Chris Greer was in a hurry to trade out of pick #3....and the net of trading down to #6 is we may lose out on 1 or 2 special players...Kyle Pitts looks like a truly rare and special talent that was ours at 3....at 6? It’s looking worse everyday!

And for what? A 2023 first round pick two years from now?

If we miss out on Kyle Pitts and he becomes a gold jacket wearing all time great(as I think he will)...this was yet another massive trade down disaster by this organization...I’m praying he gets to 6.
 
Do we need another Kyle Pitts thread at this time? What is going to happen if he is there at 6, and we pick someone else? Give the FO a chance to make the pick before you bash them, which doesn't seem the case if we don't pick Pitts. Keep an open mind and go with the FLO.
 
6 will get us sewell, chase, or Pitts. If we have to have. WR we will have at least smith or waddle. We r fine
 
Only time will tell. The FO definitely have players in mind at 6 which is why they traded back up but anyone on this forum or in the media that claims they know what any of the teams are doing are really just speculating.
 
I'm a Pitts guy, and I don't disagree with you. But even I feel likeI we've discussed this in enough threads. Waiting for this draft to come is really burning me out. Just have to hope he either drops to 6 or whoever we pick (I think Devanta) is just as good or better.

Good thing I am wrong quite often (not so sure I am regarding Pitts tho). So we have that going for us.
 
They didn't trade back out of 3 because they wanted Pitts. They traded back to 6 because they have several players they want.

Too many are stuck on Pitts. Who knows if he's even an interest to them. If he's there at 6 and they take Chase, Sewell or Smith some of you might not recover.
 
