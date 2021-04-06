Have the Dolphin once again traded back and missed getting a special player?

This year is starting to look like a repeat with this organization that started with JJ....trade back for extra picks, miss out on a special player!



1998...JJ trades out of his first round pick at 19 for the 29th pick. 2 hall of famers are drafted between 19-29 that the draft genius Jimmy didn’t perceive....Randy Moss (an all time great wideout) and Alan Faneca.



He also receives pick 60 in the trade, but he trades down again for 3 later picks.



The net result...we lose hall of famer Randy Moss...we picked up John Avery, Brad Jackson, Scott Shaw and John Dutton. In other words, for 1st and 2nd round pick...we got 4 nothing’s.....zip!



We repeated the mistake in 2010....Trading out of Earl Thomas for Jared Odrick and Koa

Misi.



Trading down is not a good thing if your missing out on hall of fame talent.



Chris Greer was in a hurry to trade out of pick #3....and the net of trading down to #6 is we may lose out on 1 or 2 special players...Kyle Pitts looks like a truly rare and special talent that was ours at 3....at 6? It’s looking worse everyday!



And for what? A 2023 first round pick two years from now?



If we miss out on Kyle Pitts and he becomes a gold jacket wearing all time great(as I think he will)...this was yet another massive trade down disaster by this organization...I’m praying he gets to 6.