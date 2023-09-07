 Have the Dolphins left for the Chargers game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have the Dolphins left for the Chargers game?

I haven't seen anywhere when the team plans to travel before the first game. Hopefully, they are already there getting acclimated after the long flight.
 
I heard they were flying out on Saturday which I think it's a mistake.....week one they had an opportunity to be there early and yet it was wasted by going on Saturday so they better win this game or I'm going to blame it on stupidity
 
I've always found it's west to east that requires acclimation. And I do it once a month. Assume they are leaving tomorrow or Saturday.
 
