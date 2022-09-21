Have To Roll On Buffalo To Avoid The Dick Tease Label

I'll say it. As unbelievably magical and infinitely enjoyable the 2nd 1/2 of Sunday was, this is a mega game. We've had big games before though almost only on defense over the last 20 years. One of the reasons we get such hate is that we've been a tease with big games and then we fell on our face.



We have the sports galaxy's full undivided attention going into this game. We need to have a statement game and let the world know the Miami Dolphins are for real. Peter Schrager had a good story this morning talking about Tua. he mentioned how he was on the sideline for the first unbelievable Patrick Mahomes game. After that game PM was at the same place. They thought the game was amazing but it was all about, can he do it again? Three games later PM was already the stuff of legends. Tua isn't PM but the story makes sense.



We've all been through so much as Phins fans. Let's hope our boys keep the kick ass marathon going!



