 Have To Roll On Buffalo To Avoid The Dick Tease Label | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have To Roll On Buffalo To Avoid The Dick Tease Label

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,921
Reaction score
60,580
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
I'll say it. As unbelievably magical and infinitely enjoyable the 2nd 1/2 of Sunday was, this is a mega game. We've had big games before though almost only on defense over the last 20 years. One of the reasons we get such hate is that we've been a tease with big games and then we fell on our face.

We have the sports galaxy's full undivided attention going into this game. We need to have a statement game and let the world know the Miami Dolphins are for real. Peter Schrager had a good story this morning talking about Tua. he mentioned how he was on the sideline for the first unbelievable Patrick Mahomes game. After that game PM was at the same place. They thought the game was amazing but it was all about, can he do it again? Three games later PM was already the stuff of legends. Tua isn't PM but the story makes sense.

We've all been through so much as Phins fans. Let's hope our boys keep the kick ass marathon going!

 
Last edited:
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
9,325
Reaction score
14,202
Location
Allentown, Pa
Dolphins and Bills play 69 1/2 minutes of scoreless football.

Sanders wins it in overtime with 30 seconds left, 3-0. Soccer fans around the world rejoice calling it the greatest sporting event ever played.

7 straight Dolphins possessions will end on a blown call or bad penalty by the referee's or would've been 49-0.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
20,127
Reaction score
46,154
The Ghost said:
Dolphins and Bills play 69 1/2 minutes of scoreless football.

Sanders wins it in overtime with 30 seconds left, 3-0. Soccer fans around the world rejoice calling it the greatest sporting event ever played.

7 straight Dolphins possessions will end on a blown call or bad penalty by the referee's or would've been 49-0.
Click to expand...
I'LL TAKE IT!!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,921
Reaction score
60,580
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
circumstances said:
I'LL TAKE IT!!
Click to expand...
Leonardo Dicaprio Enthusiasm GIF by Jordan Belfort
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,694
Reaction score
22,797
Location
West Palm Beach
The Ghost said:
Dolphins and Bills play 69 1/2 minutes of scoreless football.

Sanders wins it in overtime with 30 seconds left, 3-0. Soccer fans around the world rejoice calling it the greatest sporting event ever played.

7 straight Dolphins possessions will end on a blown call or bad penalty by the referee's or would've been 49-0.
Click to expand...
Shit a wins a win, to break that Bills win streak. That would be glorious. Don’t care how they win, they can win ugly, they just need to get this monkey off their back.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,455
Reaction score
6,623
Last year doesn’t matter, but it took a few minutes for me to process that we’ve won 10 of our last 11 games going back to the 1-7 start last season.

I bring this up because the game that we really needed, against the Titans, we didn’t show up. We have seen the pattern over and over for the past 20+ years (as Loco mentioned).

This is an opportunity to make a statement. And this time it feels like it will be a lasting statement. Not a short term burst of excitement where we think the franchise is back, only to be disappointed again. This would be an arrival.
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2005
Messages
7,142
Reaction score
2,297
Fin-Loco said:
I'll say it. As unbelievably magical and infinitely enjoyable the 2nd 1/2 of Sunday was, this is a mega game. We've had big games before though almost only on defense over the last 20 years. One of the reasons we get such hate is that we've been a tease with big games and then we fell on our face.

We have the sports galaxy's full undivided attention going into this game. We need to have a statement game and let the world know the Miami Dolphins are for real. Peter Schrager had a good story this morning talking about Tua. he mentioned how he was on the sideline for the first unbelievable Patrick Mahomes game. After that game PM was at the same place. They thought the game was amazing but it was all about, can he do it again? Three games later PM was already the stuff of legends. Tua isn't PM but the story makes sense.

We've all been through so much as Phins fans. Let's hope our boys keep the kick ass marathon going!

Click to expand...
I hope it's atleast a close competitive game if miami doesn't win. I could see Tua and dolphins dumped on if it's not a good game. And ppl be like "see, see,, it was a fluke" regarding the ravens comeback performance. I think dolphins and tua will get the props if he plays well and it's close even if miami loses
 
Last edited:
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,921
Reaction score
60,580
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
ForksPhin said:
Last year doesn’t matter, but it took a few minutes for me to process that we’ve won 10 of our last 11 games going back to the 1-7 start last season.

I bring this up because the game that we really needed, against the Titans, we didn’t show up. We have seen the pattern over and over for the past 20+ years (as Loco mentioned).

This is an opportunity to make a statement. And this time it feels like it will be a lasting statement. Not a short term burst of excitement where we think the franchise is back, only to be disappointed again. This would be an arrival.
Click to expand...
Well said.
 
Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
311
Reaction score
533
Fin-Loco said:
I'll say it. As unbelievably magical and infinitely enjoyable the 2nd 1/2 of Sunday was, this is a mega game. We've had big games before though almost only on defense over the last 20 years. One of the reasons we get such hate is that we've been a tease with big games and then we fell on our face.

We have the sports galaxy's full undivided attention going into this game. We need to have a statement game and let the world know the Miami Dolphins are for real. Peter Schrager had a good story this morning talking about Tua. he mentioned how he was on the sideline for the first unbelievable Patrick Mahomes game. After that game PM was at the same place. They thought the game was amazing but it was all about, can he do it again? Three games later PM was already the stuff of legends. Tua isn't PM but the story makes sense.

We've all been through so much as Phins fans. Let's hope our boys keep the kick ass marathon going!

Click to expand...
You are 100% correct. A Miami loss and it's back to: crap franchise, not ready for prime team, can't compete with the big boys, same ol' dolphins, etc, etc. Similar to what the Hurricanes faced last week. They were in top 25, on national television, in prime time and they fell flat on their faces. Fins need to win this game. A loss will not cut it. Like it or not, it will be a referendum on McD and Tua. Go Get the W!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,873
Reaction score
26,466
Does anyone think this goes over?

Think the line was like 52.5 points
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,455
Reaction score
6,623
zullo1 said:
You are 100% correct. A Miami loss and it's back to: crap franchise, not ready for prime team, can't compete with the big boys, same ol' dolphins, etc, etc. Similar to what the Hurricanes faced last week. They were in top 25, on national television, in prime time and they fell flat on their faces. Fins need to win this game. A loss will not cut it. Like it or not, it will be a referendum on McD and Tua. Go Get the W!
Click to expand...
I don’t think it will be a referendum. It’ll just slow the media hype down - until we beat the Bengals next Thursday night in front of a national audience.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom