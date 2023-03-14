 Have we reached peak Jalen? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have we reached peak Jalen?

MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

Has a team ever had so many impact Jalens?

Jaylen Waddle
Jaelan Phillips
Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins are also giving young Jaylen Twyman his 5th shot and he may become part of the defensive rotation.

At this point, we should seriously consider trading Tua for Jalen Hurts. Imagine if Jaylon Smith never blew out his knee.

For solid depth, let's consider how many other Jalens we could add to the roster:

Jalen Dalton - DT
Jalyn Holmes - DE
Jalen Davis - CB
Jalyn Armour-Davis - CB
Jalen Mills - CB
Jalen Nailor - WR
Jalen Reagor - WR
Jaylen Warren - RB
Jalen Wydermyer - TE
Jaylon Moore - OT
Jalen Mayfield - OT

These guys could all be serviceable. It would be so easy for coach to connect with his team when all he has to say is one name and the whole room snaps back to attention. This is obviously the way to go. Chris Grier is a genius. His next son Jalen will be a great GM one day as well.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Great thread

I see your list but I’ve got one who would potentially be better than all of those

RT - Jaelyn Duncan, from Maryland


Good be a good player to add into the OL mix
 
