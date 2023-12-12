Have You Not Seen

EasyRider
Enough of McD as a play caller?
No feel for the game at all when we have momentum
We’ll make the playoffs
But when we lose it will because of McD guffaws
He just can’t get out of his own way
He likes his offense loose but it also seems like he’s ok with the sloppy play that comes with it
I’ve been bitching about this part of his coaching since last year, do you not see it now? Finally?
And for the record, I’m not proud of being correct on his play calling abilities. I’m disappointed as hell
