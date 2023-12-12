 Have You Not Seen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Have You Not Seen

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
11,002
Reaction score
21,192
Location
Borneo
Enough of McD as a play caller?
No feel for the game at all when we have momentum
We’ll make the playoffs
But when we lose it will because of McD guffaws
He just can’t get out of his own way
He likes his offense loose but it also seems like he’s ok with the sloppy play that comes with it

I’ve been bitching about this part of his coaching since last year, do you not see it now? Finally?

And for the record, I’m not proud of being correct on his play calling abilities. I’m disappointed as hell
 
There are several flaws but if the Dolphins win today, they should get back to work tomorrow. Nothing to celebrate here
 
EasyRider said:
Enough of McD as a play caller?
No feel for the game at all when we have momentum
We’ll make the playoffs
But when we lose it will because of McD guffaws
He just can’t get out of his own way
He likes his offense loose but it also seems like he’s ok with the sloppy play that comes with it

I’ve been bitching about this part of his coaching since last year, do you not see it now? Finally?

And for the record, I’m not proud of being correct on his play calling abilities. I’m disappointed as hell
Click to expand...
Stop it.
 
EasyRider said:
Enough of McD as a play caller?
No feel for the game at all when we have momentum
We’ll make the playoffs
But when we lose it will because of McD guffaws
He just can’t get out of his own way
He likes his offense loose but it also seems like he’s ok with the sloppy play that comes with it

I’ve been bitching about this part of his coaching since last year, do you not see it now? Finally?

And for the record, I’m not proud of being correct on his play calling abilities. I’m disappointed as hell
Click to expand...
1000039030.jpg
 
That’s a joke.

Why not let them score faster?

One of the worst defensive sequences I’ve seen in years. We accomplished nothing.
 
JBinSD said:
By the same — do you mean winning 77% of the time? Okay.

Give me more of the same.

I can see just fine.
Click to expand...
Good luck with that
We don’t win in the playoffs with this kind of game and slop
 
He's not really improved at all as a play caller and he might be getting worse

0.0 % chance a team that plays like this when it gets hit in the mouth is a threat

This is an abysmal coaching display from McDaniel it's like he's just coaching against no one he too often forget the opponent
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom