Haven't loved a player since Dan.

The closest player was Ricky. Then Zack and JT
I really loved watching Ricky run. But no one has really captured my interest the way Dan did.
Maybe because I'm older and not a nut like I was when I was a kid.
Have you been stuck like me?
 
since the Marino days, I'd say that I really like watching Achane run the football......you get a sense that any time he touches the football he could take it all the way to the zone. He's not just playing out there.....he's performing
 
This is why I haven't bought a jersey since Reggie Bush. I've liked players since but I haven't had faith in anyone being here really long term. I was really hoping Tua took that definitive next step this past season that would make me feel confident enough to opt for an authentic.
 
Can't feel you, dude AND MARINO IS MY HERO.

But I fall in love with these guys easy. I loved Ogunleye (had to google spell check that) & the Kraken. Loved Gadsen & McMichael & McDuffie. Loved Bell & Oliver. Rudy, Stoyanovich, Mare, TimBo, Cox, Gardner, Kirby, Ronnie... could go on forever.

I've NEVER loved another QB, though. Kinda impossible to live up to Dan. Tua is working on my heart-strings though. We're 2 consecutive playoff wins away from a make-out sesh.

Andrew the Viking Van Ginkel is my current man crush. That hair, though. Who's not donkey punching that sexy human engine?

Thanks for the thread. Fun exercise. If I had a list it would off the top of my head be:

1) Marino
2) Thomas
3) Taylor
4) Ricky
5) McDuffie
6) Madison
7) Surtain
8) Bell
9) Seau
10) Ogunleye
11) Wake
12) TimBo
13) Will Allen
14) Ronnie
15) Rudy
16) Webb
17) Sims
18) Konrad
19) Gadsen
20) Buckley

There's just too many to list & the rankings except for the top 5 are off cuz it's too damn hard to rate them.

Sorry, Oldtimers. I know I don't have the Kuches & the Czonkas & the Warfields but I'm not like, you know, almost dead. 🤣🤣🤣 I kid you dinosaurs. We love you & miss the moxy of your time.
 
730fcd5cf347f4038037d21f007508ee.gif
For all the old dinosaurs on forum. 😂
 
Marino, Thomas (x2), Taylor and Wake. That's all I've got. Really hoping we can make Wilkins happen and he plays his career here, would add that one as well. But yeah, offense, hasn't been a player in a decade that I've even thought of buying.
 
Its been wake since marino. I love his underdog story and really wanted him to be a dolphin for life. He gave us everything he had
 
Loved Dan, but he's not my favorite Dolphin during or since his era. Zach Thomas has to be my top guy. The dynamite that dude displayed was thrilling to watch...true baller.

A few other guys I've found really fun to watch were Surtain, Madison, Cam Wake, Ricky and Tyreek, though I'd put all them below Marino, personally.

All-time favorite Dolphin is Crash Jensen, however ;)
 
Everybody is below Dan. Dan has reached sainthood in my eyes. Was damn near in tears when i saw him last against the raiders in oakland. Dude looked like an old warrior. By then he had padding pretty much on everbody part. My friend asked if i was crying but told him something got in my eyes. It was close to the end for him but he still had it. We won that game and typical raider fans beat up a Dolphin fan in the bathroom
 
Yeremiah "My My" Bell was also a great story. He wasn't as heroic as Wake but he was from the wrong (real f@ckin wrong) side of the tracks, had like 200 kids, worked like a coal-mining (or something crazy like that) job & just decided to one day WALK ON to a gold fish in an ocean of a University called Eastern Kentucky.

My cousin played with Yeremiah at EKU. I took a VIP tour of that outstanding (<that's sarcasm) camper... I mean campus. I was bought a beer & offered dip at the ripe old age of 13 at a local sports bar just because I was related to one of the players. THE ENTIRE TOWN revolves around this underwear streak of a school.

To have made it from a Kentucky ghetto to walking on to a -AAA (😂) program and to becoming a legitimate player in the NFL is pretty bad arse.
 
