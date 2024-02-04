Haven't loved a player since Dan.

allsilverdreams said: The closest player was Ricky. Then Zack and JT

I really loved watching Ricky run. But no one has really captured my interest the way Dan did.

Maybe because I'm older and not a nut like I was when I was a kid.

Can't feel you, dude AND MARINO IS MY HERO.But I fall in love with these guys easy. I loved Ogunleye (had to google spell check that) & the Kraken. Loved Gadsen & McMichael & McDuffie. Loved Bell & Oliver. Rudy, Stoyanovich, Mare, TimBo, Cox, Gardner, Kirby, Ronnie... could go on forever.I've NEVER loved another QB, though. Kinda impossible to live up to Dan. Tua is working on my heart-strings though. We're 2 consecutive playoff wins away from a make-out sesh.Andrew the Viking Van Ginkel is my current man crush. That hair, though. Who's not donkey punching that sexy human engine?Thanks for the thread. Fun exercise. If I had a list it would off the top of my head be:1) Marino2) Thomas3) Taylor4) Ricky5) McDuffie6) Madison7) Surtain8) Bell9) Seau10) Ogunleye11) Wake12) TimBo13) Will Allen14) Ronnie15) Rudy16) Webb17) Sims18) Konrad19) Gadsen20) BuckleyThere's just too many to list & the rankings except for the top 5 are off cuz it's too damn hard to rate them.Sorry, Oldtimers. I know I don't have the Kuches & the Czonkas & the Warfields but I'm not like, you know, almost dead.I kid you dinosaurs. We love you & miss the moxy of your time.