Haven't loved a player since Dan.

Can't feel you, dude AND MARINO IS MY HERO.
But I fall in love with these guys easy. I loved Ogunleye (had to google spell check that) & the Kraken. Loved Gadsen & McMichael & McDuffie. Loved Bell & Oliver. Rudy, Stoyanovich, Mare, TimBo, Cox, Gardner, Kirby, Ronnie... could go on forever.
I've NEVER loved another QB, though. Kinda impossible to live up to Dan. Tua is working on my heart-strings though. We're 2 consecutive playoff wins away from a make-out sesh.
Andrew the Viking Van Ginkel is my current man crush. That hair, though. Who's not donkey punching that sexy human engine?
Thanks for the thread. Fun exercise. If I had a list it would off the top of my head be:
1) Marino
2) Thomas
3) Taylor
4) Ricky
5) McDuffie
6) Madison
7) Surtain
8) Bell
9) Seau
10) Ogunleye
11) Wake
12) TimBo
13) Will Allen
14) Ronnie
15) Rudy
16) Webb
17) Sims
18) Konrad
19) Gadsen
20) Buckley
There's just too many to list & the rankings except for the top 5 are off cuz it's too damn hard to rate them.
Sorry, Oldtimers. I know I don't have the Kuches & the Czonkas & the Warfields but I'm not like, you know, almost dead.
I kid you dinosaurs. We love you & miss the moxy of your time.