Having a running game will only elevate Tua and this offense further.

It kills me how people fail to see how hard it is for a QB to operate without a running game. Play action and read plays do not have an effect without a run game. These are two of Tua’s strengths, and having a run game will allow Tua to actually be able to develop as a QB.



The other team can’t just blitz him wide open now, because we have backs who can catch and gain respectable yardage on running plays.



What we saw yesterday was pure domination in all phases offensively. Their gameplan was to take Waddle and Hill out of the game, and they accomplished it about as well as you possibly can, and we still whipped them offensively.