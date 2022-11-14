 Having a running game will only elevate Tua and this offense further. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

It kills me how people fail to see how hard it is for a QB to operate without a running game. Play action and read plays do not have an effect without a run game. These are two of Tua’s strengths, and having a run game will allow Tua to actually be able to develop as a QB.

The other team can’t just blitz him wide open now, because we have backs who can catch and gain respectable yardage on running plays.

What we saw yesterday was pure domination in all phases offensively. Their gameplan was to take Waddle and Hill out of the game, and they accomplished it about as well as you possibly can, and we still whipped them offensively.
 
superphin

superphin

I’ve never been so excited to face a top defense. I’d really like to know if we’re just beating on crap defenses or if we’re really this good.

I know the Pats and Bills have top 10 defenses but this team is so different than it was in the beginning of the season especially now that Edmonds is gone and Wilson is in.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Yes we are!!! We are rolling on all cylinders now!! Looking forward to last stretch of hard games to see how we do as well.
 
