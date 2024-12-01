 HC candidates? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HC candidates?

dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Super Donator
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
4,341
Reaction score
10,039
After another coach malpractice at GB, it is McDaniel has to go. Major issues with him at year 3.
1. Team is never prepared.
2. Runs camps/practice like it's a country club.
3. Zero discipline on his teams. Leads to a high amout of pre snap penalties.
4. Zero game feel for playcalling (and refuses to give it up). Idiot cost probably at minimum 13 point swing in GB. Take the damn fg at the end of half, it was a 54 yard with the wind at the kickers back. Make FG and a decent KO GB takes a knee, 6 point swing. Then the playcalling with the ball at 2nd and less then a yard. Just unbelievable playcalling down there. 13 points for just being a idiot.

My #1 Choice would be Dan Lanning. All about toughness and execution. Guy is just a football coach and has done great at hiring assistant coaches. Guy is from KC so he understands playing in the elements. Hire him now before Ried retires and he ends up KC. It will cost Ross a big chunk of money, who he do it?

2. Maybe Ben Johnson OC Detroit. Great playcaller, and would be a seamless transition on O. But is he a HC?

3.Cignetti HC Indiana, been pretty good working his way up and great at Indiana.

Anyway if it was up to me, I fire Grier and McDaniel on Monday. Make Bevell intrim HC and get an early start on hiring a real GM.
 
dan the fin said:
After another coach malpractice at GB, it is McDaniel has to go. Major issues with him at year 3.
1. Team is never prepared.
2. Runs camps/practice like it's a country club.
3. Zero discipline on his teams. Leads to a high amout of pre snap penalties.
4. Zero game feel for playcalling (and refuses to give it up). Idiot cost probably at minimum 13 point swing in GB. Take the damn fg at the end of half, it was a 54 yard with the wind at the kickers back. Make FG and a decent KO GB takes a knee, 6 point swing. Then the playcalling with the ball at 2nd and less then a yard. Just unbelievable playcalling down there. 13 points for just being a idiot.

My #1 Choice would be Dan Lanning. All about toughness and execution. Guy is just a football coach and has done great at hiring assistant coaches. Guy is from KC so he understands playing in the elements. Hire him now before Ried retires and he ends up KC. It will cost Ross a big chunk of money, who he do it?

2. Maybe Ben Johnson OC Detroit. Great playcaller, and would be a seamless transition on O. But is he a HC?

3.Cignetti HC Indiana, been pretty good working his way up and great at Indiana.

Anyway if it was up to me, I fire Grier and McDaniel on Monday. Make Bevell intrim HC and get an early start on hiring a real GM.
Click to expand...
I cant get behind any of the college guys. No more rookies.

Right now? :

Vrabel, Saleh, Belichik
 
Avigatorx said:
I cant get behind any of the college guys. No more rookies.

Right now? :

Vrabel, Saleh, Belichik
Click to expand...
Ya rookies do kinda scary me. BB as long as he doesn't get player personnel control could possibly turn this show around. Vrabel would have to sell me on who he would want at OC.
 
Travis34 said:
Saleh?

The reverse Adam Gase w/ the Jets????


Vrabel would be a good option to me. Bring in a good OC w/ him and get a good physical team going
Click to expand...
I think Saleh got screwed over by Woody and Douglas

He had the team heading in the right direction and then they engineered the Rodgers incident.
 
Deion? I’m half joking but I think he’d bring a tough culture and could assemble a solid staff.
Aaron Glenn?
Ben Johnson is the hot candidate but we will probably go defensive coach/disciplinarian.

Regardless I think McD gets another year. I’d bet the house on that
 
Sticky Gloves said:
Hire Flores. No more safe spaces.
Click to expand...
Haha. How about no! He doesn't have the mentality of a HC. He needs a guy over him to keep him in check. He alienated not just players but coaches as well. He was set to hire an OC from college after he fired the 2 before and he nope hence we ended up with the stupid 2 headed OC crap. He is a DC that has to be kept in check.
 
Highzenga said:
I feel like Vrabel is taking the Ohio state job.
Click to expand...
Maybe. First they have to hire 3rd base (Day). Even then I believe he has said he perfers the NFL and that was before the NIl crazy stuff. So if a NFL team offer I think he takes it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom