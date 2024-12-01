HC candidates?

After another coach malpractice at GB, it is McDaniel has to go. Major issues with him at year 3.

1. Team is never prepared.

2. Runs camps/practice like it's a country club.

3. Zero discipline on his teams. Leads to a high amout of pre snap penalties.

4. Zero game feel for playcalling (and refuses to give it up). Idiot cost probably at minimum 13 point swing in GB. Take the damn fg at the end of half, it was a 54 yard with the wind at the kickers back. Make FG and a decent KO GB takes a knee, 6 point swing. Then the playcalling with the ball at 2nd and less then a yard. Just unbelievable playcalling down there. 13 points for just being a idiot.



My #1 Choice would be Dan Lanning. All about toughness and execution. Guy is just a football coach and has done great at hiring assistant coaches. Guy is from KC so he understands playing in the elements. Hire him now before Ried retires and he ends up KC. It will cost Ross a big chunk of money, who he do it?



2. Maybe Ben Johnson OC Detroit. Great playcaller, and would be a seamless transition on O. But is he a HC?



3.Cignetti HC Indiana, been pretty good working his way up and great at Indiana.



Anyway if it was up to me, I fire Grier and McDaniel on Monday. Make Bevell intrim HC and get an early start on hiring a real GM.