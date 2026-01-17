 HC Preferences - Ceiling Versus Floor? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HC Preferences - Ceiling Versus Floor?

First question is of all the guys left that we are considering for HC, who has the highest ceiling? This does not mean the guy you want to hire because of the risk, but just curious who people think has the highest potential upside? McDaniel in theory was a high ceiling guy, and we saw how that worked out. Low floor often comes with the high ceiling....like Anthony Richardson.

Second question is do you prefer the high ceiling candidate or low floor candidate? A guy like Mike McCarthy, for example, who we are not interviewing, I guess you could say low floor just because he has been around the block, but I would find a guy like him totally uninspiring too and just signing up for mediocrity because he has no ceiling in my view. As vanilla as it gets, like kissing your sister.

Third question is do you think any of the candidates we are interviewing have a somewhat low floor, but still have a decently high ceiling? If so, who? In my view, that would be the guy to hire if we can get him.

Last question, at this point, what do you think the chances are that you will be happy with our HC hire?
 
Of every coach out there, not currently holding an NFL job.... Curt Cignetti has the highest ceiling IMO and maybe the highest floor as well.

From the guys were interviewing? I have no idea, most of the guys like Hafley, Minter, Kubiak, Shula and Campaneli have limited experience being a head coach so were lacking information on them.

Its hard to tell how successful a "meat head" like Campaneli will be, he could be the next Dan Campbell or how innovative Kubaiks offense will become with his wealth of knowledge and network of NFL blue blood friends and family or how good Shulas defenses will be for the same reason, Hafley has some HC experience at the college level, maybe that is a huge advantage for him and Minters been wildly successful as a DC in College and the NFL.... You could spin a high ceiling for all these guys, but at the same time they could all have a tremendously low floor.

For the guys with experience, Saleh and Stefanski, id argue Stefanski has both the higher ceiling and hire floor, but its hard to tell on this one either, Saleh comes off like a dolt to me, but hes a players coach and maybe he can get more out of a rebuilding roster than a guy like Stefanski who seems like he has a short fuse and would be angry as a hornet most days losing with a bad roster.

Its such a tough call on who to back in this coaching cycle, you can make a case, both good and bad, for almost every canidate.

It sure would make this alot easier if we had a real shot at Cignetti. I prefer him over all the options and that includes Harbough and 80% of the HCs around the league.
 
