HC Preferences - Ceiling Versus Floor?

Of every coach out there, not currently holding an NFL job.... Curt Cignetti has the highest ceiling IMO and maybe the highest floor as well.



From the guys were interviewing? I have no idea, most of the guys like Hafley, Minter, Kubiak, Shula and Campaneli have limited experience being a head coach so were lacking information on them.



Its hard to tell how successful a "meat head" like Campaneli will be, he could be the next Dan Campbell or how innovative Kubaiks offense will become with his wealth of knowledge and network of NFL blue blood friends and family or how good Shulas defenses will be for the same reason, Hafley has some HC experience at the college level, maybe that is a huge advantage for him and Minters been wildly successful as a DC in College and the NFL.... You could spin a high ceiling for all these guys, but at the same time they could all have a tremendously low floor.



For the guys with experience, Saleh and Stefanski, id argue Stefanski has both the higher ceiling and hire floor, but its hard to tell on this one either, Saleh comes off like a dolt to me, but hes a players coach and maybe he can get more out of a rebuilding roster than a guy like Stefanski who seems like he has a short fuse and would be angry as a hornet most days losing with a bad roster.



Its such a tough call on who to back in this coaching cycle, you can make a case, both good and bad, for almost every canidate.



It sure would make this alot easier if we had a real shot at Cignetti. I prefer him over all the options and that includes Harbough and 80% of the HCs around the league.