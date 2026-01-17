HC Preferences - Ceiling Versus Floor?

phinsforlife
Let's Go Canes!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 8,465
- Reaction score
- 15,095
- Age
- 49
- Location
- san diego
First question is of all the guys left that we are considering for HC, who has the highest ceiling? This does not mean the guy you want to hire because of the risk, but just curious who people think has the highest potential upside? McDaniel in theory was a high ceiling guy, and we saw how that worked out. Low floor often comes with the high ceiling....like Anthony Richardson.
Second question is do you prefer the high ceiling candidate or low floor candidate? A guy like Mike McCarthy, for example, who we are not interviewing, I guess you could say low floor just because he has been around the block, but I would find a guy like him totally uninspiring too and just signing up for mediocrity because he has no ceiling in my view. As vanilla as it gets, like kissing your sister.
Third question is do you think any of the candidates we are interviewing have a somewhat low floor, but still have a decently high ceiling? If so, who? In my view, that would be the guy to hire if we can get him.
Last question, at this point, what do you think the chances are that you will be happy with our HC hire?
Second question is do you prefer the high ceiling candidate or low floor candidate? A guy like Mike McCarthy, for example, who we are not interviewing, I guess you could say low floor just because he has been around the block, but I would find a guy like him totally uninspiring too and just signing up for mediocrity because he has no ceiling in my view. As vanilla as it gets, like kissing your sister.
Third question is do you think any of the candidates we are interviewing have a somewhat low floor, but still have a decently high ceiling? If so, who? In my view, that would be the guy to hire if we can get him.
Last question, at this point, what do you think the chances are that you will be happy with our HC hire?