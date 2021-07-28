 HE GONE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

HE GONE

artdnj

artdnj

Like I said on a previous post, this is the next step to force a trade. He’s a goner, no doubt, I’m sure the Dolphins highest paid corner feels no love loss if it happens either.
 
D

dolphinheel

dolfan91 said:
He says he doesn't feel respected by the Miami Dolphins? Yeah OK!!!
We saw this with Tua and now this. Why do fans not pay attention to what the MD Front Office does vs what they say? It was obvious what the outcome was gonna be here. Flo/Grier, “in good faith,” gave X a massive contract less 2 yrs ago yet he ignored that in his Dear Flo letter. Goodbye. Bet anyone they already have offers on the table.
 
WCUPUNK

The “I don’t feel valued and respected” nonsense is off putting. Miami made him a chief priority in the new regime and made him the highest paid CB in football two years ago. I get it, he had the best season by an NFL CB in a decade and players have to get as much as you can when you can. That said he picked a terrible time to do so, cap went down because of COVID and he still has 4 years left on his current deal…you had no leverage.
 
dolfan91

dolphinheel said:
We saw this with Tua and now this. Why do fans not pay attention to what the MD Front Office does vs what they say? It was obvious what the outcome was gonna be here. Flo/Grier, “in good faith,” gave X a massive contract less 2 yrs ago yet he ignored that in his Dear Flo letter. Goodbye. Bet anyone they already have offers on the table.
It feels like he's trying to blame Miami for the contract he signed.
 
Mr Fan

blah blah blah......seeya
 
