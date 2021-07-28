The “I don’t feel valued and respected” nonsense is off putting. Miami made him a chief priority in the new regime and made him the highest paid CB in football two years ago. I get it, he had the best season by an NFL CB in a decade and players have to get as much as you can when you can. That said he picked a terrible time to do so, cap went down because of COVID and he still has 4 years left on his current deal…you had no leverage.