Nope! I think coach Flo is going to get at minimum 1 more year. Unlike most on the board I do think the owner is going to look at his first 2 years favorably and if this year is a regression will give him 1 more year if not 2 years to finish off his contract.I’d also say this. Look around the league there are some teams that are supposed to be better than us with their full compliment of starts that are struggling too. KC is ONE game better than Miami right now. That same goes for the Steelers, NE, etc.