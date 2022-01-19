Head Coach Rumormill

Avigatorx
Ohana
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2006
- Messages
- 9,111
- Reaction score
- 8,765
- Location
- Ft. Myers
I heard some things on the radio this morning that I havent seen posted here yet. Sorry, I dont have any links.
So apparently Miami is locked down tight, so it is very difficult to get information from us, that said, other teams are a bit more liberal...
From what Ive heard, Daboll has the Giants and the Dolphins as his top 2 destinations, with Miami being the leader as he prefers to work with Tua. I found this interesting.
The other rumor I find interesting is that they say Ross and Grier have two mindsets. (I find this harder to believe as they already said miami is on lockdown.)
Word is, Ross prefers a candidate like Daboll, while Grier prefers someone with experience like Vance Joseph or Dan Quinn.
Found all this interesting and wanted to share.
