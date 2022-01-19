 Head Coach Rumormill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Head Coach Rumormill

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

I heard some things on the radio this morning that I havent seen posted here yet. Sorry, I dont have any links.

So apparently Miami is locked down tight, so it is very difficult to get information from us, that said, other teams are a bit more liberal...

From what Ive heard, Daboll has the Giants and the Dolphins as his top 2 destinations, with Miami being the leader as he prefers to work with Tua. I found this interesting.

The other rumor I find interesting is that they say Ross and Grier have two mindsets. (I find this harder to believe as they already said miami is on lockdown.)

Word is, Ross prefers a candidate like Daboll, while Grier prefers someone with experience like Vance Joseph or Dan Quinn.

Found all this interesting and wanted to share.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Interesting, nice thread. I like that they are keeping quiet. I heard on locked on this morning that they don’t announce all their interviews so maybe there are others that we are not aware of.
 
D

dreamblk

Rather not have an inter-division Coach but want someone who believes in our coach.

However, Daboll helped Josh Allen get to where is development-wise so that also works in his favor.

Also, I find it interesting that Daboll believes in Tua and wants to work with him again. So maybe the Tua haters should realize something here since he is an experience NFL OC.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

dreamblk said:
Rather not have an inter-division Coach but want someone who believes in our coach.

However, Daboll helped Josh Allen get to where is development-wise so that also works in his favor.

Also, I find it interesting that Daboll believes in Tua and wants to work with him again. So maybe the Tua haters should realize something here since he is an experience NFL OC.
I agree. Whether it is true or not is yet to be determined, but made me feel good that a candidate would prefer to work with Tua.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Avigatorx said:
I heard some things on the radio this morning that I havent seen posted here yet. Sorry, I dont have any links.

So apparently Miami is locked down tight, so it is very difficult to get information from us, that said, other teams are a bit more liberal...

From what Ive heard, Daboll has the Giants and the Dolphins as his top 2 destinations, with Miami being the leader as he prefers to work with Tua. I found this interesting.

The other rumor I find interesting is that they say Ross and Grier have two mindsets. (I find this harder to believe as they already said miami is on lockdown.)

Word is, Ross prefers a candidate like Daboll, while Grier prefers someone with experience like Vance Joseph or Dan Quinn.

Found all this interesting and wanted to share.
Difficult to know what they are thinking with no information getting out but it's fun to speculate.

Too many are getting worked up over certain names.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

Avigatorx said:
I heard some things on the radio this morning that I havent seen posted here yet. Sorry, I dont have any links.

So apparently Miami is locked down tight, so it is very difficult to get information from us, that said, other teams are a bit more liberal...

From what Ive heard, Daboll has the Giants and the Dolphins as his top 2 destinations, with Miami being the leader as he prefers to work with Tua. I found this interesting.

The other rumor I find interesting is that they say Ross and Grier have two mindsets. (I find this harder to believe as they already said miami is on lockdown.)

Word is, Ross prefers a candidate like Daboll, while Grier prefers someone with experience like Vance Joseph or Dan Quinn.

Found all this interesting and wanted to share.
Interesting titbit at the end if true. I don't blame Grier for wanting someone with HC experience. Our last 5 have been first time HCs. It feels like Quinn has a way better resume than Joseph both as a coordinator and a HC but maybe Grier is after some familiarity on a personal level after falling out with Flores so quickly and to such an extent.
 
AL R

AL R

We haven’t even seen VJ actually officially be a name scheduled for an interview yet have we?

So far it’s been the 2 Bills coordinators and McDaniel only- at least as far as I have seen.
 
