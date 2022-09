Fin-Loco said: Tua referenced in his post game interview that the headsets went out multiple times and they had to just pick a play at the line of scrimmage on some plays. Does anyone have more info on this? Are the Pats saying they had similar problems? I don't know how in 2022 in your own stadium, this occurs. Click to expand...

Tua was covering for Mike McD. Like @Brasfin said McD took blame for himself after the game in the locker room, said he wasnt getting plays in on time and apologized to the team. With all the support Tua is getting from the team and Mike McD, no way he was going to throw them under bus.After about his 4th-5th press conference i said this may be an issue from the get go (dont feel like looking it up). McD seems to try to over think every thing and stumbles over his words. But i also mentioned this is something that should clear itself up with time. But hell its good learning experiences for Tua.